Poker Face's "One Last Job" Guest Stars Explained: Sam Richardson, Corey Hawkins & More

Another body has dropped in somewhere, USA, and Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) is on the case in the seventh episode of Poker Face season 2, “One Last Job.” But this time, it’s personal.

Charlie is the star of the show, of course, but Poker Face’s road tripping mystery of the week format offers ample opportunities for celebs to step in for brief cameos, filling in the populations of Charlie’s perpetually changing surroundings.

“One Last Job” opens on Kendall (Sam Richardson) during his shift at Super Save, a big box department store specializing in home entertainment, kitchen appliances, improvised romantic evenings, and everything else a person might need. Kendall has dreams of leaving his hometown for Hollywood, but he can’t get up the steam to actually make the leap. Like many writers before him, Kendall writes what he knows; his latest script is about a Super Save employee who sneaks in during the Black Friday cash surge, breaks into the safe, and robs the place.

Sam Richardson attends the Film Independent Live Read of "Napoleon Dynamite" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 12, 2024. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Film Independent

Comedian and actor Sam Richardson was born in Detroit and performed at the Second City there and later in Chicago. He’s a longtime collaborator of Tim Robinson, having co-created The Detroiters and appearing in various roles in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Additionally, Richardson appeared in 6 episodes of The Office as Colin, one of Jim’s (John Krasinski) coworkers at Athlead. He’s made appearances in Arrested Development, Portlandia, New Girl, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bojack Horseman, and more. He played Gilbert in the long-awaited Halloween-themed sequel Hocus Pocus 2, Edwin Afuko on Ted Lasso, starred as Aniq in The Afterparty, and provided the voice of Uncle Brill in Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken.

When Kendall’s best friend and boss Bill (Corey Hawkins) is forced to cut a couple of employees, he sees a chance to give Kendall the push he needs.

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) and Bill Jackson (Corey Hawkins) in Poker Face Season 2, Episode 7. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Corey Hawkins attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Julliard School. He played Tybalt in the 2013 Broadway revival of Romeo and Juliet before breaking out on screen.

Hawkins played Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton, Heath in 6 episodes of The Walking Dead, Houston Brooks in Kong: Skull Island, and Kwame Ture in BlacKkKlansman. He was Benny in the film adaptation of In the Heights, Harpo in the remake of The Color Purple (2023), and played Clemens in the recent Dracula expansion film The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Unfortunately, Kendall doesn’t see Bill firing him as a good thing and he teams up with a local criminal named Juice (James Ransone) to turn his script into a reality, not by making his movie but by robbing the store for real.

Juice (James Ransone) and Kendall Hines (Sam Richardson) in Poker Face Season 2, Episode 7. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

James Ransone was educated at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Townson, Maryland before attending the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan for a year.

Ransone played Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in 12 episodes of The Wire and Nick in 10 episodes of Treme. He also appeared as Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two and returned to the world of horror as Max in The Black Phone.

While Juice was busily boosting televisions and planning a heist, Charlie was working a temporary gig delivering food for a local takeout joint. In between deliveries, she trades stories and watches romantic comedies with Jenny (Geraldine Viswanathan).

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) and Jenny (Geraldine Viswanathan) in Poker Face Season 2, Episode 7. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Geraldine Viswanathan attended the Hunter School of the Performing Arts in Newcastle, Australia. Her career started early with a Kodak commercial at the age of 4, but she’s risen to prominence in recent years with increasingly high-profile roles.

Viswanathan played Kayla in 2018’s Blockers before performing various roles in the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers, opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi (who also has a role in Poker Face). More recently, Viswanathan played Mel, the right hand of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in Marvel’s Thunderbolts*.

When Charlie delivers to Bill at Super Save, the sparks start flying and the two strike up a meet cute of their very own, with help from Jenny. Everything is going swimmingly until Bill ends up dead and Charlie is the only one who can crack the case before the credits roll.

