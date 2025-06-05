Catch up with Benson and the squad by streaming Law & Order: SVU during the show's summer hiatus.

As the countdown to new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues, viewers can't wait to jump back into action.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

Season 26 of SVU was in no shortage of jaw-dropping twists and turns as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her fearless unit pounded the pavement to see justice served. Whether it's a 20-year-old cold case or a grueling string of assaults plaguing NYC, Benson doesn't rest until he sees her perp behind bars. With over two decades of successful arrests under her belt, viewers can rely on the SVU badass to get the job done.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while thinking of her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

RELATED: Taylor Kinney & Ice T's Surprise New Jersey Hangout Was a Real Dick Wolf Crossover

Learn where to watch and stream Law & Order: SVU, below.

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny Carisi" Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, June 5, 2025? No, Law & Order: SVU is not airing a new episode tonight. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are on summer hiatus following the gripping finales. Benson and the squad are taking a breather — but that doesn't mean we're in any shortage of SVU thrills and chills. During the hiatus, stream episodes of SVU on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sargeant Tutuola (Ice T) appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

When will new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return? While an official premiere date has yet to be announced, Law & Order Season 27 is set to premiere in Fall 2025 on NBC.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 2. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

RELATED: Both Law & Order and Special Victims Unit Renewed for 2025-2026 Season By NBC

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."