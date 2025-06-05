June and Dr. Singh Have Tension Between Them in Front of a Patient | Transplant | NBC

Bash and Mags find out some big news during tonight's episode of Transplant on NBC.

Is a New Episode of Transplant on Tonight? (June 5 2025)

Big news is on the way for Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq) as another new episode of Transplant Season 4 drops on NBC.

During last week's thrilling episode of the beloved Canadian medical drama — Season 4, Episode 3 ("Home") — Bash and Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) got into a "friendly competition" after they found out Dr. Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma) would only be hiring one of them for the fellowship, while they also worked together to help a father who came into the ER with a serious fungal infection. Meanwhile, Dr. Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) got a major update following his suspension at the end of Season 3 and Dr. June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) tried out group therapy. Mags also remains on the waitlist for a heart transplant and continues to worry about how her personal health issues will affect her career.

The fourth and final season of Transplant has already been full of shocking medical cases, heartfelt moments, and plenty of twists as Bash has flashbacks to his early days of settling in Canada after fleeing Syria with his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus).

In an interview with the Toronto Star, Haq said he’s “tremendously proud of the story" that unfolds throughout Season 4 and, from what we've seen so far, it's easy to see why. So what's in store for Transplant tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, June 5, 2025? Yes! You can watch a brand new episode of Transplant Season 4 tonight, June 5, at 8/7c on NBC. Transplant Season 4, Episode 4 (“Decisions”) will reveal some big news for the doctors. "Devi makes a decision between Mags and Bash," the episode's official logline notes. "Bash aids a single father who has nowhere else to turn; June and Novak take different approaches when they deal with a resident; Theo treats a teen patient."

When do new episodes of Transplant Season 4 air? New episodes of Transplant Season 4 on Thursday nights at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

