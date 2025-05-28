Ripley and Frost Help a Child Who Is Turning Blue and Can’t Breathe | Chicago Med | NBC

Charles Discovers His Daughter Tried to Kill Herself | Chicago Med | NBC

Learn how to hang with Gaffney Medical Center's finest during One Chicago's summer hiatus.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (May 28, 2025)

The Season 10 finale of Chicago Med was in no shortage of tears or intensity.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med on NBC and Peacock.

Gaffney's finest were seriously challenged by gripping workplace drama and high-stakes developments among doctors and nurses. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) navigated a devastating breakup after mounting tensions with her boyfriend. Dr. Charles connected with his daughter Anna after a tragic accident. Dr. Hannah Asher's (Jessy Schram) surprise pregnancy caused her some severe agony with her sister, eventually inspiring her to visit Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) in the episode's final moments.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

RELATED: What's Going On With Hannah Asher After That Shocking Chicago Med Cliffhanger

Find out when and where to watch episodes of Chicago Med, below.

Robin Charles (Mekia Cox) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) talking in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 21. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, May 28, 2025? No, Chicago Med is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicago series are on summer hiatus after the action-packed season finales of Chicago P.D. Season 12, Chicago Med Season 10, and Chicago Fire Season 14. While the Windy City heroes enjoy a break, Chi-Hards can stream their favorite episodes on Peacock.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appears in season 10 Episode 5 of Chicago Med. Photo: James Washington/NBC

When will new episodes of Chicago Med return? An official premiere date for Chicago Med Season 11 has yet to be announced, but the NBC nail-biter is anticipated to premiere in Fall 2025 on NBC, taking up its typical time slot of Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to dive into Season 1 medical mayhem or rewatch that mind-boggling Season 10 finale, Peacock is the go-to spot for a One Chicago marathon.

RELATED: NBC Renews All Three One Chicago Series for 2025-2026 Season (DETAILS)

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for 10 years now," Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? ... It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."