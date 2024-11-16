The Meaning Behind Charli XCX's Mega Viral Song "Apple"

Who are Charli XCX’s parents?

The pop star was born in Cambridge, England in 1992. Her father, Jon Aitchison, is Scottish, and her mother, Shameera, is Indian Ugandan.

In 2019, Charli shared in an interview with The Feed that her mother was forced to flee Uganda for the U.K. in the ‘70s when Ugandan President Idi Amin ordered the expulsion of the country's Indian population. “Her parents had to really fight to look after them and moved them from Africa to the U.K. with money rolled up inside toothpaste tubes because they had to hide it otherwise it would get taken from them,” she said. “Their story is a really inspiring one, and it makes me realize how lucky I am.”

Her mother has worked as a nurse and flight attendant, while her father was an entrepreneur and show booker, per The Guardian. While Charli described her relationship with her parents as “kinda sticky,” they’ve been very supportive of her music career, even attending raves with her when her career was just getting started as a young teen who got noticed on MySpace.

“My mum, in particular, was terrified,” Charli told GQ in May 2024. “She grew up in Uganda and never really drank, never smoked a cigarette. She came from a Muslim family where the idea of a 14-year-old going to a rave was completely alien.”

At one of those early gigs, Charli revealed in a 2014 interview with ITN that someone had tried to sell her dad drugs, but he hilariously misunderstood the situation. “Someone tried to sell my dad MDMA but he thought they said MDF, as in the flooring,” she said. “So he was like ‘Yeah, I don’t have any room in my car right now but I would love to purchase some MDF from you.’ … It was just a weird miscommunication thing.”

From attending raves with their daughter to giving her a loan to record her first album in 2007, Charli XCX’s parents are the definition of supportive, something she’s acknowledged often in interviews. “They’ve been super supportive … they’ve been really cool,” Charli told Highsnobiety in 2018. “It definitely was like a little bit surreal, though, to see them in a rave. I never really envisioned that would happen.”