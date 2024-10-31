John Mulaney Gives Some Notes for His SNL Promo

John Mulaney Gives Some Notes for His SNL Promo

It will be the standup comedian's second time hosting, while it's the "Apple" singer's debut as Host and third time as Musical Guest.

Bill Burr and Charli XCX Are the Your Next Saturday Night Live Hosts in November!

We are so back: On the heels of John Mulaney's sixth hosting stint on November 2, Saturday Night Live is set to deliver two more back-to-back episodes before Thanksgiving with exciting Hosts.

One his making his return after hosting for the first time in 2020, while the other is making her debut — but she's certainly no stranger to Studio 8H, and she's even been parodied by her friend Bowen Yang this season.

Check out the Host and Musical Guest for SNL's November 9 and November 16 episodes below.

Bill Burr hosts SNL on November 9 with Musical Guest Mk.gee

Bill Burr is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster. He'll host the first post-election SNL episode.

Currently on tour with his Bill Burr Live act, the prolific comic's stand-up specials include Why Do I Do This?, Let It Go, I'm Sorry You Feel That Way, Paper Tiger, and Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks. His TV and movie credits include Breaking Bad, Old Dads, Kroll Show, The Mandalorian, and the animated film Leo.

Burr previously hosted Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020 with Musical Guest Jack White.

Bill Burr appears at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Charli XCX Is SNL's November 16 Host and Musical Guest

Charli XCX will host Saturday Night Live for her first time on November 16, 2024. Her critically-acclaimed sixth studio album, BRAT, hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. She followed it up in October 2024 with the remix album Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat featuring Troye Sivan, October 12 SNL Host Ariana Grande, and October 19 SNL Musical Guest Billie Eilish.

Charli XCX attends the H&M&LONDON event at Copper Box Arena on September 12, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

The twice-Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter first gained fame in 2013 for her song "I Love It" with the duo Iconapop, followed by hits including "Fancy" with Iggy Azalea and "Boom Clap." Charli XCX has also co-written songs for other artists including Blondie, James Blunt, The 1975, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and Raye.

How many times has Charli XCX been on SNL? Twice, though she's technically appeared three times.

Charli XCX was a Musical Guest for her first time on December 13, 2014, during Martin Freeman's episode. Her planned return on Paul Rudd's December 18, 2021 episode hit a snag because of the Covid-19 pandemic, delayed until the March 5, 2022 episode with Host Oscar Isaac. But she did make a silly musical cameo in Rudd's surreal 2021 holiday pretaped sketch "The Christmas Socks."

The Christmas Socks

During the 2022 episode, Charli appeared in the pretaped sketch "Meatballs," where she was — what else? — a meatball that grew on cast member Sarah Sherman's body, who performs a heartfelt duet with Isaac.

Meatballs

And she's already been referenced in Season 50, impersonated by Bowen Yang during the premiere episode in the sketch "Charli XCX Talk Show."

