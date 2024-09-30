Rep. Jasmine Crockett Reacts to Ego Nwodim's Impression in SNL's Charli XCX Sketch

The Texas congresswoman was portrayed in Bowen Yang's sketch in the Season 50 premiere

This summer, Charli XCX posted online that Vice President Kamala Harris IS brat — and according to Saturday Night Live, so is Rep. Jasmine Crockett. The Texas congresswoman went viral in May 2024 for her remarks towards Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had previously made a jab at Crockett's appearance. And this past weekend, cast member Ego Nwodim brought Crockett's impressive roasting skills to life in the SNL Season 50 premiere.

Watch the Season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live September 28 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

With Bowen Yang portraying "Apple" singer Charli XCX hosting her own "Talk Talk Show" (itself named for a brat track), the guests were Nwodim's Crockett, iconic New York nightlife queen Susanne Bartsch (played by Host Jean Smart), and CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins (Chloe Fineman).

Instead of just your average interview, Yang's Charli XCX gave the congresswoman her own "Mean-Girl Cam" so she could "pop off" on everything from politicians to gerrymandering — reading them all for filth.

Sarah Sherman as Troye Sivan, Ego Nwodim as Jasmine Crockett, Bowen Yang as Charli XCX, and Chloe Fineman as Kaitlan Collins during the “Charli XCX Talk Show” sketch on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Rep. Jasmine Crockett loved Ego Nwodim's impression in SNL's "Charli XCX Talk Show"

Early in the morning on Sunday, September 29, the real Crockett posted her reaction to being portrayed on SNL, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that she spent the day with Maryland Governor Wes Moore before a flight to Milwaukee. When she landed, her phone was "being blown up" about Nwodim's portrayal of her on SNL.

"Hopefully one of these times that I’m in the city, our paths will cross so that I can thank you in person," Crockett wrote to Nwodim. "P.S. That’s the exact outfit down to the brooch that I wore in the viral video from the other week."]

Bowen Yang as Charli XCX during the “Charli XCX Talk Show” sketch on Saturday Night Live on September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Crockett wasn't the only politician portrayed on SNL's season premiere. Not only did Maya Rudolph return as Harris, the episode's cold open featured fellow SNL alums Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden and Andy Samberg as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan also made his SNL debut, impersonating Minnesota governor and Harris running mate Tim Walz. In addition to playing Charli XCX — and Moo Deng! — Yang also impersonated J.D. Vance.

Brat Summer might be over, but hopefully this isn't the last installment of Charli XCX's "Talk Talk Show." As Yang's Charli said at the end of the sketch, "Stay Brat, America!"