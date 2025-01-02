Yeet Skrt: Timothée Chalamet Dropped Bars in SNL's "Rap Roundtable" Sketch

Pete Davidson and the A Complete Unknown star played a pair of Soundcloud rappers in the viral Season 46 sketch, which got a Season 49 sequel.

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 46: "Rap Roundtable" starring Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

Long before he starred in films like A Complete Unknown and Dune — and was the subject of a viral lookalike contest, launching one of 2024's strangest trends — Timothée Chalamet tried his hand at being a rapper. Back when he was a student at New York City's LaGuardia High School, Chalamet dropped bars going by the rap name Lil Timmy Tim (his "Statistics" song was a straight-up banger about...math class). SNL famously loves to make use of its Host's less-than-obvious talents, and Chalamet became a rapper once more in the "Rap Roundtable" sketch from his debut episode.

RELATED: SNL Brought Broadway Underground in Season 47's "Subway Churro"

Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson played SoundCloud rappers on SNL

The fictional "Rap Roundtable" show is hosted by Nunya Bizness (Ego Nwodim), who welcomes Queen Latifah (Season 46 cast member Punkie Johnson) and the real Questlove to the panel. As veterans of the genre, the rapper and The Roots drummer, producer, and co-director of an upcoming documentary on SNL's Musical Guests open the segment with their thoughts on hip hop's enduring relevance.

"From the block parties of the 80's in the Boogie Down Bronx to the protest music of today, hip-hop is about that lyrical tradition of America," Questlove says.

Then it's time for Xan Mob, a pair of face-tattooed Soundcloud rappers — Guaplord (Pete Davidson) and $mokeCheddaThaAssGetta (Chalamet) to weigh in.

Nah, see like: For me? It's about that yeet yeet," Davidson's character says, as Chalamet's $mokeChedda mumbles in agreement.

When Nunya Bizness asks him to "say more," $mokeChedda tries to elaborate with a string of slang cliches, as their co-panelists grow more confused.

RELATED: Questlove's 50 Years of SNL Music Documentary Digs Into 5 Decades of Studio 8H History

"I can't make heads or tails of this nonsense," Nunya declares.

Nunya Business (Ego Nwodim), Guaplord (Pete Davidson) and $mokecheddathaassgetta (Timothée Chalamet) during the "Sportsmax" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1793 on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

SNL's "Yeet Skrt" lyrics are brief

Guaplord and $mokeChedda cite their influences — "Fall Out Boys" and the Kia hamsters — before officially making it clear that they only know about rap from TikTok. They then perform their sole track — "Yeet" — which, they share, has gotten "three billion streams on Soundcloud."

"Yeet! Yeet! Skrt! Roll up [yeet]! Drop that[skrt]! Skrt that [yeet!] Pop that [yeet!]," the pair tag-teams, before Guaplord busts in with a nasal lyric that points to the emo flair so many rappers of their ilk seem to love.

RELATED: All of Melissa McCarthy's SNL Episodes Are Emmy-Nominated — Watch Her Best Sketches

"You never loved me mom," Davidson sings, as Chalamet buries his face in his hands. Finally, Questlove — the most diplomatic panelist until that point — steps in to end the madness with an open-handed slap.

"Hey Dad, can you come get us?" a humbled $mokeChedda pleads into his phone.

Watch "Rap Roundtable" from Season 46, Episode 8 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

"Rap Roundtable" got a sequel in Chalamet's second SNL

Call it "Rap Roundtable 2": When Chalamet returned to host for a second time on November 11, 2023, he resurrected $mokeCheddaThaAssGetta for a follow-up sketch.

"Museum of Hip-Hop Panel" finds Chalamet's rapper sitting down with pioneering producer Rick Rubin (James Austin Johnson) and Cornel West (Kenan Thompson) to share more of his nonsensical, TikTok-brain thoughts — and share a new track.

Watch "Museum of Hip-Hop Panel" below.