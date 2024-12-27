The gifted comedic actress nabbed an award for her most recent hosting turn in 2017 — and most recently had Studio 8H howling with her cameos in Martin Short's episode.

All of Melissa McCarthy's SNL Episodes Are Emmy-Nominated — Watch Her Best Sketches

When it comes to comedy, Melissa McCarthy has the Midas touch: From Bridesmaids to her Only Murders in the Building guest role as Steve Martin's sister, everything McCarthy appears in turns to gold when she walks — or leaps, or crashes — into a scene. That proved true once again during "Parking Lot Altercation" from Martin Short's December 21 Saturday Night Live episode, when cast members Chloe Fineman and Mikey Day could barely hold their composure in the (literal) face of McCarthy's genius cameo as Short's wife.

But that's just one of many examples of McCarthy's memorable turns on the show. The Spy star became a member of SNL's Five-Timers Club during her most recent stint as Host on May 13, 2017 — and she won the Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy for that same episode. In fact, McCarthy holds the distinction of earning an Emmy nomination for every single SNL episode she's hosted, as her 110 percent commitment to getting a laugh is duly celebrated every time.

Below, revisit some of Melissa McCarthy's most memorable SNL sketches, including portraying former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, donning Chris Farley's jacket to pay homage to his Matt Foley character, playing a unique pizza business entrepreneur, and more.

Melissa McCarthy and Chloe Fineman during the "Parking Lot Altercation" sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Watch Melissa McCarthy's funniest SNL sketches

"Sean Spicer Returns" (2017)

It's hard to pick a standout among the killer cold opens starring Melissa McCarthy as her version of the real Sean Spicer, but the final installment wins for moving the sketch outdoors to give the impression a proper send-off.

Even the behind-the-scenes outtakes are worth a watch — it's so fun to see McCarthy and director Paul Briganti react to fans waving through windows as she took Spicer's mobile podium to the streets of New York City:

Creating Saturday Night Live: Sean Spicer Returns Outtakes

"Outside the Lines" (2013)

Outside the Lines

In this pretaped parody of ESPN's Outside the Lines, McCarthy played Sheila Kelly, the absolutely terrifying coach of Middle Delaware State's women's basketball team.

"Taste Test" (2011)

That's not ranch McCarthy's chugging in one of her first viral SNL sketches, by the way — it's Kefir yogurt drink.

Cut for time: "Supermarket Spree" (2016)

In this cut-for-time Supermarket Sweep parody from McCarthy's 2016 episode, she plays a contestant with a killer strategy and a LOT of upper body strength.

"Arlene" (2011)

Arlene the Office Flirt

Long live Arlene, the balloon-popping office flirt.

Melissa McCarthy with Bill Hader during a skit on Saturday Night Live Episode 1637 on April 6, 2013. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"Pizza Business" (2013)

Pizza Business

While it's easy to associate McCarthy's sketch work for playing people who yell and/or hurl basketballs, she brings so much hilarious nuance to characters like Barb Kelner, aspiring professional pizza-eater.

"Million Dollar Wheel" (2013)

Million Dollar Wheel

McCarthy is gloriously silly in this sketch co-starring Bill Hader and Season 38 Featured Player Tim Robinson.

Weekend Update: Matt Foley

McCarthy wore late SNL alum Chris Farley's iconic costume to embody his famous character during the SNL 40 anniversary special, alongside original cast member Jane Curtin, Ed Norton playing Stefon, and Emma Stone performing as Gilda Radner's Roseanne Roseannadanna. You might say McCarthy put her whole body into it.

How many times has Melissa McCarthy hosted SNL? Five. McCarthy first hosted Saturday Night Live on October 1, 2011, and returned on April 6, 2013, February 1, 2014, February 13, 2016, and May 13, 2017. All of those episodes earned her an Emmy nom for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series, with her finally winning in 2017. In 2017, McCarthy made three additional cameos to portray Sean Spicer. Prior to her 2024 appearance in Martin Short's Christmas episode, McCarthy's last visit to Studio 9H was her 2018 "Weekend Update" visit as Michael Che's stepmom (oh, the wigs this woman has worn!).

Melissa McCarthy during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on May 13, 2017. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph first met at Melissa McCarthy's house

Like SNL alums including Will Ferrell, Laraine Newman, Phil Hartman, Cheri Oteri, and Mikey Day, McCarthy honed her comedy craft onstage as a member of L.A.'s The Groundlings. And fun fact, before they joined forces on SNL, friends (and fellow Groundlings) Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph first met at their mutual friend's baby shower.

As Rudolph told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, that shower was held at Melissa McCarthy's house. McCarthy's SNL connections run deep — and evidently, she's a great host in more way than one.