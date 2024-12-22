Watch Martin Short's SNL Monologue and Sketches from the December 21 Christmas Episode

The former cast member got a Five-Timers Club jacket for Christmas, and starred in *so many* holiday sketches.

Martin Short's December 21 Saturday Night Live Christmas episode was a fitting homecoming for the Season 10 cast member: The Only Murders in the Building star received his Five-Timers Club jacket from a throng of celebrity members during his monologue, dazzled with an original musical number while dancing backstage during his monologue, and starred in a brand-new set of Christmas sketches.

On becoming a Five-Timer, Short joked during his monologue, "My dear friend Steve Martin is also part of the club. He would have been here tonight, but he had a conflict with me not wanting him to be here. And besides, it's rehearsal week for The Masked Singer, so..."

Watch all of Martin Short's December 21 Saturday Night Live sketches below

SNL's Christmas episode featured sketch appearances from Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy, who brought the house down with her cameo at the end of a new installment of "Parking Lot Altercation." And Musical Guest Hozier's second song of the night was a rousing cover of The Pogues' 1988 classic "Fairytale of New York."

Martin Short and Tina Fey during the Martin Short Five-Timers Club Cold Open on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Martin Short's Five-Timers Club cold open

Martin Short's musical monologue

Martin Short Monologue

After a brief set of jokes, several Season 50 cast members asked Short to spread some holiday cheer — and he obliged with a musical number that took him all the way backstage (and included a smooch with Jimmy Fallon" in his "We Need a New Prescription" number, set to the tune of "We Need a Little Christmas."

Parking Lot Altercation

Parking Lot Altercation

If anyone could meet the bar Season 48 Host Quinta Brunson set in 2023's "Traffic Altercation" sketch, it's Martin Short — and Melissa McCarthy, who shows up as his wife.

An Act of Kindness

An Act of Kindness

A busy businesswoman (Heidi Gardner) makes time in her busy holiday schedule to help a homeless man (Kenan Thompson), giving him a makeover and a meal — and it completely backfires, in what turns out to be a surprising ad.

Christmas Airport Parade

Christmas Airport Parade

Two TSA workers (Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim) and an "overly-aggressive Delta Lounge employee" (Short) interview all the familiar characters found at Newark International Airport at Christmastime, such as "a nervous flier who's edible kicked in too early" (Andrew Dismukes), "TSA employee who says the same thing 12 different ways" (Kenan Thompson), and "a woman who's saving her stinky meal for the flight" (Sarah Sherman).

Sabado Gigante Christmas Special

Sábado Gigante Christmas Special

Marcello Hernández's second time out as iconic Sabado Gigante host Don Francisco welcomed a new confused non-Spanish-speaker to the variety show: A man named Greg (Paul Rudd) who's just trying to reunite with his family — though after a Dana Carvey cameo and more chaos, he's unwillingly gifted with a "nueva familia."

Peanuts Christmas

Peanuts Christmas

You might be familiar with the loopy, kicky dancing that Charlie Brown's Peanuts crew does in their classic TV specials — and watching the SNL cast copy their moves is a treat — but their catty new director (Martin Short) and choreographer Lestat (Bowen Yang) aren't having it. Kenan Thompson is the real MVP as Snoopy.

Cut for time: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Martin Short has voiced The Cat in the Hat, and this cut-for-time pretaped sketch, which co-stars the cast transformed into Whoville residents, makes us want him to play The Grinch IRL. And it feels like a callback to Short and Steve Martin's gory 2022 "A Christmas Carol" sketch, right?

