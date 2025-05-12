Young Laura Bush Holding Babies Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush Is Breathtaking

Erin Doherty Talks Shooting Full Adolescence Episodes in One Take and Reacts to the Show's Success

The TODAY with Jenna & Friends host shared a vintage photo of the former FLOTUS to her Instagram Stories for Mother's Day 2025.

Jenna Bush Hager just gave her mother the sweetest shoutout.

In an absolutely precious Instagram Story on May 11 — Mother's Day, no less — the TODAY star shared a vintage photo of her mom, Laura Bush, holding herself and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush when the two women were just little tiny babies. Hager titled the sweet photo "the GOAT" (the greatest of all time) in reference to her all-star mom and former First Lady of the United States, and fans everywhere are gushing over the throwback look at the family.

The former First Lady looks happy, if not a bit tired, carrying a newborn twin on each of her shoulders. Who would've guessed that the two little darlings Laura Bush was holding in her arms would one day become one of NBC's most recognizable stars in Hager and the NBA's current Vice President of Social Impact in Barbara? Or better yet — a pair of future best-selling authors?

It's such a breathtaking photo — and it's the perfect Mother's Day treat for fans.

Jenna Bush Hager posts an image of her mother Laura Bush carrying her, Jenna Bush and twin sister Laura Bush when they were infants. Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

In a sit-down discussion with the three ladies on TODAY in March, Laura revealed that she was so happy to find out she would be having twins.

"We were so thrilled to get two of you at once," she told her daughters. "Especially, I thought, because since I was an only child, for you to have each other."

"But sometimes we were wild," Hager offered.

"Well, you were always wild," her mom replied, before turning to Hager.

"You were the wildest," she admitted.

Jenna Bush Hager reveals she and husband Henry went to couple's therapy

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager during Jenna & Friends on March 27, 2025. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

One of the funnier — and unexpected — moments during TODAY's fourth hour took place on April 1, days after Hager's husband, Henry Chase Hager, made his co-hosting debut alongside his wife.

Hager confessed to guest co-host Olivia Munn that the two of them prepared for Henry's co-hosting gig in a unique way: They went to couples therapy. No cause for alarm, though; Hager just wanted to ensure their temporary working relationship wouldn't affect their life at home.

"He's... not in television or anything of that matter, like at all — so we did do therapy the Sunday before he hosted the show, just about his nerves," Hager revealed to Munn. "I just wanted to make sure that working together didn't ruin the flow at home."

"Really? Just about his nerves?" Munn asked as the crew's laughter could be heard in the background.

As it turns out, Hager's concerns were unfounded. She said Henry's time on television didn't "ruin the flow" at home and "did well" on the show, a sentiment Munn agreed with. In fact, Munn thought Henry was "really cute" throughout his appearance!