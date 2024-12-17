Where to Watch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

He's as cuddly as a cactus, he's as charming as an eel, and he loathes the whole holiday season with the white-hot intensity of a thousand suns. Don't ask us why, no one quite knows the reason.

In any case, we are, of course, talking about Dr. Seuss' curmudgeonly anti-caroler: the Grinch. For close to seven decades, that sourpuss living just north of Whoville (first introduced in the 1957 children's book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!) has remained a yuletide icon and a synonym for any individual who might dare try to ruin Christmas cheer and good will unto men.

So popular is the Grinch, that he's appeared onscreen a total of three times: Once in 1966, again in 2000, and once more in 2018. The latter marked the second animated Seuss adaptation from the duo of Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures, who had previously teamed up for 2012's The Lorax.

Where can you stream Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)? Dr. Seuss' The Grinch is now streaming on Peacock alongside the 1966 TV special, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Co-directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, The Grinch stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the iconic green meany. It's probably the most family-friendly rendition of the three adaptations.

"As far as getting into character goes, it really was the book I went off first, and then we realized, 'Oh Christ, he's just really mean,'" the actor told NPR. "He's very kind of growly and snarly — that would take some enduring for an entire film, it would be a bit scary for kids. So we decided to remind ourselves that he really, really enjoys Christmas."

The cast also features the talents of Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, and Pharrell Williams. Tyler the Creator, meanwhile, performed a catchy new take on the classic theme song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." The Grinch proved to be a box office success, grossing over half a billion dollars worldwide.

If you're looking for even more Grinch goodness this season, 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the live-action interpretation directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey in the title role, is available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.