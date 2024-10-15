You won't be able to get McCarthy's rendition of "Don't Mess with My Toot Toot" out of your head.

Melissa McCarthy Got a 4-Chair Turn on The Voice in this Hilarious SNL Sketch

Melissa McCarthy is known for her physical comedy and side-splitting one-liners, but she’s also shown off her singing chops over the years. Whether she’s belting out as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, jamming out to “Milkshake” in Identity Thief, or even singing a duet with Barbara Streisand, her vocal range is impressive. Even The Voice Coaches think so. Well, sorta.

In this hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch from 2013, McCarthy got a near-instant 4-Chair Turn after an underwhelming performance of "Don't Mess with My Toot Toot."

SNL cast member Taran Killam kicks off the Season 38 sketch, playing The Voice Host Carson Daly. "So far, our celebrity Coaches have selected a rocker, a Latin artist, and a goat that screams like a person," he says. "Now the competition gets even tougher as our next Contestant makes her way to the stage."

Enter McCarthy’s character Casey, an aspiring country singer who wants a week off work. “Don’t mess with my toot toot, don’t mess with my toot toot, you can have the other woman, but don’t mess with my toot toot,” McCarthy’s character sings as all four Coaches from The Voice Season 4 turn their chairs.

Melissa McCarthy "auditioned" for The Voice on SNL over 10 years ago

Melissa McCarthy during a sketch in Saturday Night Live Season 38, Episode 17 on April 6, 2013. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

SNL Season 38 cast member Bill Hader takes on the role of Adam Levine, while Jay Pharoah impersonates Usher, Kate McKinnon plays Shakira, and Jason Sudeikis becomes Blake Shelton.

“What are your dreams, baby?” Pharoah asks as Usher.

“Well, jeez. Good question. I wanna stop taking trailer hitches off of U-Hauls,” Casey answers.

McKinnon then steps in with her expert impression of Shakira, asking with a thick accent, “Do you have what it takes?”

“No, I do not have hot water tanks,” McCarthy’s character responds.

Sudeikis then chimes in as Shelton, asking, “Where you live, darling?”

“Me? Uhm, I live in a basement except there’s no roof,” The Voice hopeful answers.

“So you talking about a hole,” Sudeikis says as Shelton. “See, that right there, that’s pure country.”

So who does Casey choose as her Coach? Just as The Voice is full of twists and turns, so is this SNL sketch. Kenan Thompson walks on stage as Casey says she’s going with CeeLo Green, who was a Coach on the first three seasons.

“Don’t Mess with My Toot Toot" is a real song

For this SNL sketch, McCarthy covered a real song by American musician and Louisiana native Sidney Simien, a.k.a. Rockin’ Sidney.

"My Toot Toot", also referred to as "Don't Mess with My Toot Toot,” was released in 1985 and has been covered many times before McCarthy took a stab at it. The song also won a Grammy in 1986.

Simien once explained, according to Louisiana newspaper The Daily Advertiser, the phrase “toot toot” is “a Cajun, Creole saying for a little baby, a girlfriend or a sweet person that you love.”