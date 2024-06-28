Watch Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte in a "Weekend Update" Segment You've Never Seen

Biden Takes Lead in Fox News Poll; Trump & Fox Claim Biden Will Be on Drugs at Debate: A Closer Look

Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis teamed up regularly as Saturday Night Live cast members. During their run, the two starred in several sketches as Jon Bovi, a Bon Jovi "opposite band" — and the duo reunited to perform a lost, cut-for-time segment to Late Night with Seth Meyers with hilarious results.

"Second Chance Theatre" is a recurring Late Night segment in which SNL alums and celebrity guests perform SNL sketches that never made it to air. In February 2019, "Second Chance Theatre" became a late-night crossover event when "Weekend Update" took over the Late Night stage. Seth Meyers was back behind the news desk, with Forte and Sudeikis by his side.

"Tonight, the tale of two musical lyricists with an unquenchable desire to compose the next great Christmas classic," Meyers said in his introduction to the sketch. "Their passion for music only surpassed by their love of opposites. You'll see what I mean in a moment. We now present the cut-from-dress 'Weekend Update feature Jon Bovi' from December 12, 2009."

After Meyers' classic "Weekend Update"-style intro, Forte and Sudeikis rolled out dressed in leather and denim, complete with long hair and headbands.

Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis' perform Bon Jovi songs with a holiday twist

Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis and Host Seth Meyers during the Second Chance Theater Jon Bovi sketch on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 799, February 13, 2019. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

"For those who don't know, you guys are a Bon Jovi opposite band. A lot of people probably don't know what that means," Meyers said.

"Well, they will after they eat an earful of this!" Sudeikis's character said, as they broke out into a cover of “Livin’ on a Prayer,” – with opposite lyrics, becoming "Dyin' on a Prayer."

After a snippet of the song, Sudeikis revealed that they were visiting to promote their new Christmas album. "It's classic Jon Bovi with, you know, a Yuletide twist," he explained.

Among the songs on Jon Bovi's set list: "Stabbed in the Butt" (their version of "Shot Through the Heart"), which they transform into a holiday tune by simply shouting, "Christmas!" at the very end.

Sudeikis and Forte's rockers also performed a song from Butt, their Heart opposite band, and covered the classic song "Alone." But this time, it's "Groups," a track about...watch the clip to find out.

Sudeikis and Forte did a "opposite" version of "Love Lift Us Up Where We Belong" by Jennifer Warnes and Joe Cocker, and finally "Jessie's Boy" — instead of "Jessie's Girl" — by their Rick Springfield cover band, Sprick Ringfield.

Jon Bovi's SNL sketches

Jon Bovi appeared on "Weekend Update" three times in 2009, after initially debuting in a sketch with Jaime Pressly in 2006.

Update: Jon Bovi

Somehow, we suspect the Jon Bovi Christmas album went from stocking stuffer to the bargain bin real quick.