Adam Levine Names the Surprising Thing Wife Behati Prinsloo "Won't Let Him" Buy

The Voice Coach and Maroon 5 frontman bonded with Seth Meyers over the "anti" rock star vehicle both of their spouses won't go for.

With several world tours under his belt and an eighth Maroon 5 album on the way this summer, Adam Levine has been living the rock star life for over 20 years. But during his April 28 visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Voice Season 27 Coach and Seth Meyers bonded over wanting a specific, very non-rock-n-roll vehicle.

"This is very anti the stereotype of rock stars, but we're on the same page: There's something we both want that our wives won't let us get, which is a minivan," Meyers revealed.

Levine visibly perked up at the mere mention of the suburban machine, when Meyers asked whether he really wants one. "SO bad," Levine said.

Then he shared with Meyers some of the strategies he's tried (and failed) to convince wife Behati Prinsloo it's what they need to transport daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose, as well as the third child they welcomed in 2023.

Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo is "not into" the idea of a mini-van

"Have you tried — you've probably tried the same thing that I've tried," Levine told Meyers, promising "this is a good one for you to try out: When you go to Europe, a fancy car service is a minivan. It's not a SUV, it's not a limousine. It's a super-sick, sliding door minivan. When you're fancy, you get one of those!"

Adam Levine during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 12, Episode 83 on April 28, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"And so I tried to tell her that, and she said, 'don't care,'" Levine admitted, as Meyers agreed that "it's like a European car service!" might not be the most compelling argument in the world.

"She's not into it, and I can't woo her with any sort of like, custom thing, you know? It's just not cool to her," Levine said of Prinsloo.

"No, I get it. I'm losing, too," Meyers said of his own wife Alexi Ashe, joking, "I mean, it's very nice that we're married to women who are image conscious." Protecting their spouses' "cool dad" reps, if you will.

Adam Levine's daughter isn't as into seeing Maroon 5 these days

Meyers remarked that Levine's kids are very similar in age to his own three children, and said it must be so cool for them to see their dad play live onstage.

"Yeah. My seven-year-old though lately has been like, 'I'm good. I don't want to come," he said, referring to Gio Grace. "And I'm like, I get it. There are nights when I don't want to do it either," Levine joked.

Fortunately, eight year old Dusty Rose "gets devastated and very upset if she can't come," Levine added.

"That's very sweet. And it's also very fun when you realize your kids are going to be different, no matter who their parents are," Meyers said. "You think they're all going to be the same, and one wants to go and the other doesn't."

"And they always keep you humble, and they keep your feet on the ground by being like, 'I'm not so into you today'," Levine agreed. Watch Adam Levine's full April 28 Late Night with Seth Meyers interview above.