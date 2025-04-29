Adam Levine Asked Blake Shelton If He'd Gone "Too Far" with a Joke on The Voice

Jokes Seth Can't Tell: America's Lesbian Bars, New Opera About the Black Experience

Adam Levine just went down memory lane on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

During his April 28 appearance on the talk show, the Season 27 The Voice Coach reminisced about the show's beginnings with host Seth Meyers. The show has come a long way since its debut in 2011, and Levine shared that while filming the inaugural season, the format and the energy between the Coaches were a work in progress.

"It is now what it is, but back then it was a mess. Like, no one knew what was going to happen," Levine told Meyers. "They threw these four people in these four turning chairs. And this is something we all know about now — but back then we were like, 'This is weird.' And so we all felt like part of this team, you know?"

The original Season 1 Coaches were an undeniable all-star lineup consisting of Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.

Despite the evolving dynamics on the show, Levine instantly connected with Shelton on set, resulting in one of the most entertaining competitive reality relationships ever. Viewers sometimes couldn't tell whether the two genuinely liked or disliked the other — which was part of the pair's magic.

Adam Levine asked Blake Shelton which jokes would be "over the line" on The Voice

The barb laced back-and-forth between Levine and Shelton gave new viewers a secondary hook when watching the new show, in addition to the talented Artists performing each episode.

Still, Levine quickly wondered how far the two could push their "frenemy" angle, which could easily turn lighthearted jabs into below-the-belt punches if they weren't careful.

"We had a really specific moment where we were in each other's trailers," Levine confessed. "I was like, 'Hey, is there ever too far? Is there a 'too far' for you? Is there an 'over the line' for you?'"

But both stars were on the same page.

"And he's like, 'Buddy, you hit me as hard as you want. You will never go too hard,'" Levine revealed. "And I think he pretty much stayed true to that."

Looking back, Levine admitted to Meyers that their backstage conversation was more for himself than for Shelton.

"I got more sensitive than he did," he joked.

Keeping with tradition, Levine had the perfect response when Meyers asked him if he missed Shelton being on the show — a question Levine says he gets all the time.

"No," Levine said, giving his Meyers go-to sarcastic response. "He's just not a memorable guy. I forgot who he was. I don't know who you're talking about."

Adam Levine celebrates The Voice Playoffs with a new hair color

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Though his hair and beard were equally dark during rehearsals, when the Maroon 5 frontman showed up for performance day of the Playoffs (which aired April 28 — watch it on demand on Peacock), Levine was basically two-toned.

Viewers instantly noticed that the hair on his head was much lighter than usual and didn't match his facial hair.

As fans could imagine, his fellow Coaches couldn't help but comment on Levine's new look.

"There's a debate backstage as to what color that is," Michael Bublé quipped.

"You could call it blonde, you could call it silver," added first-time Coach Kelsea Ballerini, carefully noting that "grey" is probably not what he was going for.