Blake Lively Addresses Her "Intense Year... the Highest Highs & Lowest Lows"

Blake Lively on the Highs and Lows of Her Year and Another Simple Favor

Lively stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to open up about her very public legal battle.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new movie with Anna Kendrick Another Simple Favor, Blake Lively commented on her ongoing dispute with her former director Justin Baldoni, revealing some of the anxieties she's felt around what she says happened between them.

As multiple lawsuits are still ongoing, Lively could not go into detail or specifics, but she did address the situation that everyone seems to be talking about.

"No surprise, I’ve had a pretty intense year," Lively admitted, calling her family her "lifeline" and adding, "No matter what day I’m having, I have to be Disneyland every day for them, and so it’s like, it’s the best."

Seth Meyers noted that, for legal reasons, Lively wouldn't be able to say much about anything related to Baldoni, but gave her the opportunity to speak generally. "What I can say, without going too into it, is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life," Lively said.

"I see so many women around, afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It’s what keeps us silent," she added, with the caveat, "I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to. And it’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong, and you know, helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls. It’s a pretty simple thing."

Blake Lively during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 16 Episode 47 on May 1, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Lively and Baldoni will face off in a New York City court early next year, as a trial date for both parties' lawsuits has been set for March 9, 2026.