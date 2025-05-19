Is Late Night With Seth Meyers New Tonight? May 19-May 23, 2025

Glenn Howerton on the Strange Gift Danny DeVito Gave Him and Launching His Whiskey Brand Four Walls

Tim Robinson Does an Impression of Seth at Dinner, Talks Spider League and Friendship

You might have to wait a bit for the next "A Closer Look" — but in the meantime, may we interest you in starting a spider league?

In any given episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, you might see Broadway stars Jonathan Groff and Gracie Lawrence sing into each other's mouths, or you might get an in-depth discussion about the cultural impact of Star Wars from Andor creator Tony Gilroy. Or, maybe you'll learn what it takes to be a part of Tim Robinson's "spider league." There are more requirements than you think!

The I Think You Should Leave creator and star — who was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 2012-2013 — joined Seth Meyers for a chat in April, and he explained that he and his friends send each other pictures of spiders that they find and catch. They're on a "Spider League" text chain, sharing info on how powerful the arachnid is — but Robinson clarified that if they send something that is not technically a spider (such as Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers), they can get suspended. And if they dare to submit an actual spider during their suspension? Suspended for another two weeks.

Robinson stars in the black comedy Friendship alongside Meyers' "Day Drinking" pal Paul Rudd, and his interview with Meyers will re-air on May 19 during this week's hiatus. Tune in for some guidance on how to start your own spider league, along with Robinson's spot-on impression of Meyers shifting into talk-show host mode at group dinners.

Below, find out whether Late Night With Seth Meyers is new in the lead-up to Memorial Day.

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new tonight? Guests for the week of May 19-May 23, 2025 No. Late Night with Seth Meyers is on hiatus this week, but it's always ripe for a rewatch. Here's the list of episodes that will re-air this week: Monday, May 19: Lizzo and Tim Robinson (Original Air Date: 4/9/25) Tuesday, May 20: Adam Levine and Martha Stewart (OAD 4/28/25) Wednesday, May 21: Tina Fey, Gabriel Luna and Graydon Carter (OAD 4/29/25) Thursday, May 22: John Oliver and Chloe Fineman (OAD 5/5/25) Friday, May 23: Jonathan Groff & Gracie Lawrence, Adria Arjona, Chef Eric Choi, David Yun, & Steve Choi. (OAD 5/6/25)

Paul Rudd and host Seth Meyers during "Day Drinking" on April 1, 2025 on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC