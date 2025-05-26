See which A-list stars Seth Meyers is sitting down with this week — and whether there's a new "A Closer Look."

Is Late Night With Seth Meyers New Tonight? May 26-May 30, 2025

What do Reba McEntire, Dorian Gray, and the formation of the Rebel Alliance have in common? They're all major discussion topics on Late Night With Seth Meyers, as the late night staple continues its pre-summer hiatus.

Olivia Munn stopped by on May 12 and explained the origins of her daughter's name, which is Méi June. Munn thought she was honoring her mother's nickname with the middle name, but as it turns out, her mother likes to lie.

White Lotus star Leslie Bibb joined Meyers on May 14 to chat about her "dream" job working on Mike White's HBO drama and shared that she shot a dream sequence scene that unfortunately got cut from the season. She also gushed about watching her partner Sam Rockwell rehearse for his big monologue in Season 3, in which he revealed how he came to live in Thailand and the surprising revelations he had about himself. She didn't want to watch the rest of the show, but she was "so proud of him" for the way he played it.

On May 15, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Sirens star Glenn Howerton recalled a time that closet organizers he'd hired, who clearly had no idea who he was, were stunned to discover strange gift he didn't know existed in his house: a brand new water filter signed by Danny DeVito. Why? Neither DeVito nor Howerton has any idea.

Read on below to see this week's Late Night episode schedule.

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new tonight? Guests for the week of May 26 - May 30 No, Seth Meyers and his staff are still on hiatus and will return on Monday, June 2. But you can still get your Late Night fix by catching up on the re-aired episodes below. Here's the full schedule for this week: Monday, May 26: Olivia Munn (Your Friends and Neighbors) and Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus (Staying Alive) (Original Air Date 5/12/25) Tuesday, May 27: John Krasinski (Fountain of Youth), Reba McEntire (Happy’s Place) and Tony Gilroy (Andor) (OAD 5/13/25) Wednesday, May 28: Tiffany Haddish (The Funny and Fearless Tour; She Ready Foundation Prom) and Leslie Bibb (The White Lotus) (OAD 5/14/25) Thursday, May 29: Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray) and Glenn Howerton (Sirens) (OAD 5/15/25)

Host Seth Meyers during "Corrections" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 15 Episode 77 on October 24, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC