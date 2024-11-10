Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Watch Bill Burr's SNL Monologue and Sketches from November 9, 2024
The actor and stand-up comedian's episode included an ode to "Bald Guys" and a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial.
Stand-up comedian and actor Bill Burr's second time hosting Saturday Night Live on November 9 was the first episode after the 2024 presidential election, only one week after Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made a cameo in the November 2 cold open. While both this week's cold open — featuring a large swath of the Season 50 cast — and Burr's monologue acknowledged Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory, the night was filled with plenty of silly sketches.
A tribute to bald men, a Buffalo Wild Wings parody, and one fireman's wild interpretation of a Rorschach test were just a few of the evening's offerings, while "I Got One" showcased new cast addition Ashley Padilla. Colin Jost and Micheal Che weighed in on Trump's win on "Weekend Update," while Musical Guest MK.gee performed "ROCKMAN" and "Alesis."
Watch all of Bill Burr's Saturday Night Live sketches from November 9 below.
SNL for Trump Cold Open
This November 9 cold open featured cast members Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Heidi Gardner acknowledging Tuesday night's election results, with a message for president-elect Trump: "We have been with you all along!" James Austin Johnson also debuted his reworked Trump impression, "hot jacked Trump."
Bill Burr's Saturday Night Live stand-up monologue
Burr's stand-up set included jokes about getting sick on airplane, Trump's election win, and Shaquille O'Neal's TV commercials.
Rorschach Test
When a psychologist (Heidi Gardner) asks a group of Boston firefighters to interpret a series of inkblots, one (Bill Burr) seems to only see a variety of Disney characters in compromising positions.
Sex Rock CD
Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman donned wigs and spandex to become hair metal band Snake Skin, who treat us to some of their hits as a middle-aged dad (Bill Burr) tries to sell his son (Emil Wakim) on their of-the-time appeal.
The Janitor
This definitely isn't Good Will Hunting.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Burr plays a...passionate New England Patriots fan in this commercial parody for Buffalo Wild Wings, which feels like a spiritual sequel to Casey Affleck's SNL Dunkin Donuts ad.
Calling Dad
Phone calls between fathers and sons get as close as they can to becoming emotionally vulnerable as they talk about "sports and cars."
Bald Guys
Bill Burr fittingly stars in this musical ode to the bald man.
I Got One
New cast member Ashley Padilla takes the spotlight for the first time as a supremely-awkward joke teller at a coworkers' dinner.