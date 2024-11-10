Watch Bill Burr's SNL Monologue and Sketches from November 9, 2024

The actor and stand-up comedian's episode included an ode to "Bald Guys" and a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial.

Stand-up comedian and actor Bill Burr's second time hosting Saturday Night Live on November 9 was the first episode after the 2024 presidential election, only one week after Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made a cameo in the November 2 cold open. While both this week's cold open — featuring a large swath of the Season 50 cast — and Burr's monologue acknowledged Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory, the night was filled with plenty of silly sketches.

A tribute to bald men, a Buffalo Wild Wings parody, and one fireman's wild interpretation of a Rorschach test were just a few of the evening's offerings, while "I Got One" showcased new cast addition Ashley Padilla. Colin Jost and Micheal Che weighed in on Trump's win on "Weekend Update," while Musical Guest MK.gee performed "ROCKMAN" and "Alesis."

Watch all of Bill Burr's Saturday Night Live sketches from November 9 below.

SNL for Trump Cold Open

Watch above.

This November 9 cold open featured cast members Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Heidi Gardner acknowledging Tuesday night's election results, with a message for president-elect Trump: "We have been with you all along!" James Austin Johnson also debuted his reworked Trump impression, "hot jacked Trump."

Bill Burr's Saturday Night Live stand-up monologue

Bill Burr Stand-up Monologue

Burr's stand-up set included jokes about getting sick on airplane, Trump's election win, and Shaquille O'Neal's TV commercials.

Host Bill Burr and Marcello Hernández during Promos in Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 6 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Rorschach Test

Rorschach Test

When a psychologist (Heidi Gardner) asks a group of Boston firefighters to interpret a series of inkblots, one (Bill Burr) seems to only see a variety of Disney characters in compromising positions.

Sex Rock CD

Sex Rock CD

Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman donned wigs and spandex to become hair metal band Snake Skin, who treat us to some of their hits as a middle-aged dad (Bill Burr) tries to sell his son (Emil Wakim) on their of-the-time appeal.

The Janitor

The Janitor

This definitely isn't Good Will Hunting.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burr plays a...passionate New England Patriots fan in this commercial parody for Buffalo Wild Wings, which feels like a spiritual sequel to Casey Affleck's SNL Dunkin Donuts ad.

Calling Dad

Calling Dad

Phone calls between fathers and sons get as close as they can to becoming emotionally vulnerable as they talk about "sports and cars."

Bald Guys

Bald Guys

Bill Burr fittingly stars in this musical ode to the bald man.

I Got One

I Got One

New cast member Ashley Padilla takes the spotlight for the first time as a supremely-awkward joke teller at a coworkers' dinner.

Trauma Support Group