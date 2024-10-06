Watch Nate Bargatze's SNL Monologue and Sketches from October 5

The October 5 episode of Saturday Night Live marked stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze's second time hosting in a little less than a year. His return stint proved successful, with Bargatze kicking things off with a hilarious and self-deprecating seven-and-a-half minute stand-up monologue that touched on the native Alabamian's inability to pronounce the word "oil," his Alabama roots, and his obsession with DoorDash.

The historic Season 50's second entry also brought a sequel to Bargatze's "Washington's Dream" sketch, with the Revolutionary War hero rallying his troops around America's many inexplicable figures of speech. He played straight man to cast member Marcello Hernández's Don Francisco in a parody of the classic Sabado Gigante variety show, and was a golfer with terrible luck in a surreal pretaped sketch.

The cold open brought back Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, and Dana Carvey for a parody of the Vice Presidential debate — and brought the surprise return of two-thirds of Lonely Island (Samberg and Akiva Schaffer) in the Digital Short "Sushi Glory Hole."

Watch all of Nate Bargatze's sketches from October 5, 2024 below.

Nate Bargatze poses for a promotional photo prior to hosting Saturday Night Live. Photo: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC

"VP Debate 2024 Cold Open"

VP Debate 2024 Cold Open

Vice President Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) and her husband Doug Emhoff (Andy Samberg) were joined by Joe Biden (Dana Carvey) to watch the October 1 Vice Presidential debate between Minnesota governor Tim Walz (Jim Gaffigan) and Ohio senator J.D. Vance (Bowen Yang).

Nate Bargatze's monologue

Watch above.

SNL Host Nate Bargatze during the monologue of Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 2 on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Washington's Dream 2"

Washington's Dream 2

Bargatze's episode wasted no time in airing a sequel to his "Washington's Dream," one of Season 49's most-watched live sketches. In it, Bargatze's George Washington tells his soldiers about some English-language head scratchers, like how we call 12 items "a dozen" but not when it refers to first through twelve grade ("no, that's...we don't use it that way.").

SNL Digital Short: "Sushi Glory Hole"

Sushi Glory Hole - SNL Digital Short

While Samberg's joined Season 50 in a recurring role as Doug Emhoff, a fresh Lonely Island Digital Short was a major surprise. Hear them out!

"Golf Tournament"

Golf Tournament

In this pretaped sketch, a player at a charity golf event (Bargatze) has some awful luck on the green — but the wildlife that lives on the course have arguably worse luck.

"Water Park"

Water Park

In what feels like an entire sitcom episode's worth of a sketch, two EMTs and two lifeguards (Bargatze, Micheal Longfellow, Devon Walker, and new cast member Jane Wickline) debate what to do when a park goer dies at the top of a water slide — and there sure were "a lot of stairs on the way up here."

"Sabado Gigante"

Sábado Gigante

Despite airing for over 50 years, classic Spanish-language variety show Sabado Gigante had somehow never gotten a proper SNL parody (well, kinda-sorta in Fred Armisen's "Showbiz Grande Explosion!"). Marcello Hernández's Don Francisco was worth the wait.

"Mile High Burger Challenge"

Mile High Burger Challenge

"Mile High Burger Challenge" is a real showcase for long-running cast member Heidi Gardner, playing a woman who awkwardly tries to eat a towering burger as the family she is with navigates an upsetting family conversation.

SNL Host Nate Bargatze, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman, and Andrew Dismukes during the "Mile High Burger Challenge" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 2 on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Coach Alan"

Coach Alan

The Friday Night Lights episode we definitely never saw.