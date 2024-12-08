Watch Paul Mescal's SNL Monologue & Sketches from December 7, 2024

Watch the Irish actor's SNL debut, which included a Spotify Wrapped parody and a new Please Don't Destroy video.

Irish actor Paul Mescal isn't known for his comedy roles thus far — a fact his December 7 Saturday Night Live monologue hilariously called out with a reel of his "really funny performances" (a montage of Mescal crying onscreen). But Mescal got plenty of laughs in his first time hosting SNL — and got an opportunity to showcase his musical talent in a brilliant musical sketch, where his Gladiator II character, Lucius, performed a big number while swinging his sword.

The episode's cold open saw the return of Dana Carvey's Church Lady featuring another cast alum, David Spade, playing Hunter Biden. It also featured another musical number in "Pirates," the return of Please Don't Destroy with the short "Paul Mescal Is Daddy," and a performance of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" from Musical Guest Shaboozey that had the audience singing along.

Watch all of Paul Mescal's SNL sketches below.

Church Chat 2024 Cold Open featuring Dana Carvey and David Spade

Dana Carvey's Season 50 SNL run continued with the resurrection of Enid Strict, host of Church Chat, whose guests included former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz (Sarah Sherman), President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden (David Spade, an SNL cast member from 1990-1996 and Carvey's Fly on the Wall podcast co-host), baseball player Juan Soto (Marcello Hernández).

Paul Mescal monologue

Mescal took the opportunity to clear up some rumors about the Irish in his SNL monologue. "A lot of people ask if we wear kilts," he joked. "No, that's the Scottish. Traditionally, the Irish wear short shorts." Enter Marcello Hernández in a leg-baring pair to poke fun at the viral photos of Mescal that he was referencing.

Paul Mescal during Promos in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 8 on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Earring

Two loving parents (Heidi Gardner and Emil Wakim) lose their minds — as in, truly become unhinged — when their son shows up with a tiny new earring.

Gladiator II trailer

Italian Restaurant Commercial

The musical pretaped sketch turned the Gladiator sequel into a jubilant musical trailer — and likely introduced a lot of viewers to Paul Mescal’s wonderful singing voice.

Two actors (Paul Mescal and Ashley Padilla) starring in a local commercial become rivals, serving up pasta puns to jostle for screentime.

Please Don't Destroy: Paul Mescal Is Daddy

No Charli XCX-style roast-off in PDD's latest sketch — instead, what starts off as an awkwardly intense convo with Mescal ends with him tucking the boys in, having become their "daddy."

Spotify Wrapped featuring Trish Paytas

Y'all seriously don't know Satoshi Gutman (Bowen Yang), the anti-instrumentalist sound guru out of Dundalk, Maryland?

Pirates

A group of women friends visit Swashbucklers, a male dance revue, only to find it's less of a strip tease and more a plot-heavy stage play. Ego Nwodim is particularly fun as the friend who’s a huge pirate nerd and loving every minute.

Brilliant Lawyer

Andrew Dismukes plays Mescal's not-so-brilliant (in fact, possibly insane) attorney.

A Complete Unknown Red Carpet