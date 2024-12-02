Paul Mescal, Chris Rock, Martin Short Announced as December SNL Hosts

Saturday Night Live has announced the Hosts and Musical Guests for the final new episodes of 2024 — continuing the show's star-studded 50th season celebration.

December 2024 SNL hosts revealed: Paul Mescal, Chris Rock, Martin Short

Paul Mescal is going from the Colosseum to Studio 8H, as the Gladiator II actor makes his SNL hosting debut on December 7. Shaboozey will be the episode’s Musical Guest, also marking his first time on the SNL stage. Shaboozey’s sing-along stomper, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” has been a smash hit since the summer. It has now spent 19 weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record set by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for the longest reign of a song.

For the December 14 episode, Chris Rock will be back for his fourth time as SNL Host. The actor-comedian was a cast member from 1990 to 1993, and previously hosted in November 1996, November 2014, and October 2020. Rock will be joined by The Secret of Us singer Gracie Abrams, making her SNL debut as Musical Guest.

To close out 2024, Martin Short returns for his third time as individual host — and fifth overall — on December 21. Short is no stranger to the SNL stage. He was a cast member for one season — from 1984 to 1985 — and returned the following year, in 1986, to host with his Three Amigos! co-stars, Chevy Chase and Steve Martin. Short hosted solo in December 1996 and December 2012, and then returned in December 2022 to co-host with his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Steve Martin.

Hozier will be the Musical Guest for the December 21 episode, which will be his second time performing on SNL. The “Too Sweet” singer will be celebrating the December 6 release of Unreal Unearth: Unending, the deluxe version of his hit 2023 album, Unreal Unearth.

The December 21 entry will be the final new SNL in 2024, but the show will be back in 2025 with more Season 50 surprises and celebrations.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas premieres December 18

Get ready to go from "ha ha ha" to "ho ho ho" when A Saturday Night Live Christmas airs Wednesday December 18 at 9/8c on NBC. The special will feature a compilation of memorable Christmas-themed sketches from the show's 50 seasons. An encore presentation will air December 23 at 8/7c.