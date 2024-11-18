The cut-for-time pretaped sketch from the "360" singer's November 16 episode is no romcom.

Charli XCX and Please Don't Destroy Have a Hilarious Roast-Off in SNL's "Mean Cute"

For Charli XCX "Sympathy is a Knife," but her insults were hilariously cutting in Saturday Night Live's cut-for-time sketch from November 16.

In "Mean Cute," the "Apple" singer is walking in the mezzanine of 30 Rock, the building where SNL is taped. Charli runs right into Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall.

Marshall drops what he was carrying, and the two crouch down to pick up his belongings. Their hands touch while reaching for Marshall's phone, and they discover they love the same novel. Yet what starts off as a clumsy meet cute straight out of a Hallmark movie suddenly becomes a read-off, as the two exchange hurtful jabs.

"Hey, this might be crazy, but would you ever...want to watch where the f-- you're going? You just charged into me like a rhino," says Charli with an angelic smile.

Charli XCX attends the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024; John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, and Ben Marshall of comedy trio Please Don't Destroy pose together backstage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1869 on Monday, November 6, 2023. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Charli XCX teases Please Don't Destroy for appearing less often in Season 50

"Sorry, I guess I'm just confused," replies Marshall. "It's November. Weren't you supposed to get put away with the rest of the Halloween decorations?"

After walking away from her mix-up with Marshall, Charli slams into another member of Please Don't Destroy, John Higgins. It's another scene that has a sentimental start, until it spirals into a barrage of barbs.

After Higgins introduces himself, Charli says, "I know. I could smell your garlic breath from down the hall," to which he responds by calling her "Walmart Lady Gaga" in Italian.

She then comes face-to-face with Martin Herlihy, the third PDD member, who feels Charli's wrath after inexplicably trying to steal her purse. Even with the entire trio gathered, they're no match for Charli, who tells them that she feels like she's "talking to the all male reboot of Hocus Pocus."

"At least you know who I am. I've never heard of you," she adds.

"We're on SNL, sweetie," Marshall responds, as Charli bites back, "Once every...six episodes?" It's a particularly hilarious line given that this sketch was also cut for time, and didn't appear on air (don't worry — Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy have been plenty busy co-writing sketches behind the scenes this season).

Sensing defeat, the Please Don't Destroy trio start to leave, but not before Marshall says, "And by the way, Charli, we're way more Brat than you. Because to us, Brat stands for 'Being Really Awesome Together!'"

Even though they get the final word, Charli ends up having the last laugh. Watch her go from "Mean Girls" to "Mean Cute" in the cut-for-time sketch from Season 50, Episode 7 above.