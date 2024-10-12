15 Incredible Photos of Stevie Nicks Pulled From the Archives

Stevie Nicks' music career is one for the ages, and she's not slowing down anytime soon.

Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac nearly 50 years ago, and the band's music remains as popular as ever. From “Dreams” to “Landslide” and “Edge of Seventeen” from her first solo album, Nicks’ sultry vocals are instantly recognizable. And she’s still delivering powerhouse performances today.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On October 12, Nicks will perform as a Musical Guest on Season 50 of Saturday Night Live, with Ariana Grande as the episode’s Host. The last time the singer appeared on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show was in 1983 when she performed “Stand Back” and “Night Bird” from her solo album, The Wild Heart.

RELATED: The SNL Cast Goes Full Wizard of Oz in Ariana Grande's New SNL Promo

At 76 years old, Nicks continues to release captivating and powerful new music. Her newest single “The Lighthouse” was inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it quickly topped Billboard charts. “I have often said to myself: This may be the most important thing I ever do, to stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters — and the men that love them,” Nicks said in a statement in September 2024. “This is an anthem.”

Nicks’ music career spans decades, and it’s always fascinating to look back at the trajectory. Read on to revisit when Nicks got her start in the industry as a young 20-something, her musical relationship with Lindsey Buckingham, and see photos of her from the '70s and '80s, all featuring her iconic style.

Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac posed, sitting on car. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham became a musical duet force

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham share a mic onstage in Brussels, Belgium in December 1980. Photo: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Before Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac, she and her then-boyfriend, musician Lindsey Buckingham, were in a band together called Fritz. The two later released an album titled Buckingham Nicks. They met in high school in the ‘60s but didn’t start dating until years later.

Stevie Nicks performs alongside Lindsey Buckingham at the Los Angeles Forum, Inglewood, California, December 6, 1979. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

“Towards the end of that band [Fritz] being together, we tried to get a deal in Los Angeles and could not generate any interest. But the one thing that happened from that attempt was that people singled out Stevie and myself more than once,” Buckingham told Dan Rather in an April 2024 interview. “When Fritz broke up, Stevie and I were looking at each other going ‘Well, what now?’ and thought we could try doing a duet. So at that point, we actually did get romantically involved and we got musically involved as a duet.”

Stevie Nicks poses for a portrait in circa 1974. Photo: Richard McCaffrey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“That album holds up pretty well,” Buckingham said of their duet album released in 1973. “It did not do well commercially, but it was certainly noticed. More importantly, it was noticed by Mick Fleetwood.”

Nicks told The New Yorker she and Buckingham ended their romantic relationship in 1976.

Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac and husband Kim Anderson Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd

Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974

Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Lindsey Buckingham pose for photographers backstage at the 5th American Music Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on January 16, 1978. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

After a few shake-ups within the band, Nicks and Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974, joining Mac Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and John McVie. Initially, only Buckingham was asked to join the band as a guitarist.

"One day I get this call from Mick Fleetwood, saying 'Hey, you remember me?' He says, 'How would you like to join Fleetwood Mac? We're looking for a guitarist,’” Buckingham recalled in an interview with The Smith Center in 2020. "I said, 'If you're going to take me, you have to take my girlfriend, too.'"

John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Mick Fleetwood. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

The band quickly saw success with the release of their self-titled album Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and their Grammy-winning album Rumours in 1977.

Fleetwood Mac, L-R: Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham performing live onstage at the Wembley Arena Photo: Pete Still/Redferns

Stevie Nicks singing in the recording studio in 1975. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

Stevie Nicks in the recording studio. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

In the following years, Nicks released several more albums with Fleetwood Mac — including 1979’s Tusk, 1982’s Mirage, and 2003’s Say You Will — while also recording music for her solo career.

Stevie Nicks released her first solo album in 1981

Stevie Nicks on stage with roses at Rock N' Run benefit at UCLA. Photo: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

While still a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks released her debut solo album, Bella Donna, in 1981, which features one of the musician’s most popular songs, “Edge of Seventeen.”

Stevie Nicks poses for a photo backstage in 1985 in Los Angeles, California Photo: Donaldson Collection

On the 40th anniversary of the album’s release, Nicks posted an entry from her journal on Instagram reflecting on the record and why she chose only female backing vocalists to work on it with her.

“Bella Donna was a dream. I chose Lori Perry-Nicks and Sharon Celani as my army to go on that journey with me. I wanted us to sound like the girl version of Crosby Stills and Nash. I did not want the record to sound anything like Fleetwood Mac — that would have defeated the dream,” she wrote, adding that the creation of the album “did not break up Fleetwood Mac. If anything, it kept us together.”

Stevie Nicks performs at the Various in Los Angeles, California Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

As a solo artist, Nicks has released eight albums. She's also collaborated with several musicians, including the late Tom Petty. "She’s a good friend. I’ve known her since 1978, and she’s insisted on being in my life," Petty told The Toronto Sun of their friendship in 2014. "Some of my best musical memories of her are sitting on the couch and just playing the guitar while she sings.”

Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks perform onstage in 1981. Photo: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Nowadays, Nicks has a new single, "The Lighthouse" released in September 2024, and has kept busy traveling across the U.S. for her Live in Concert tour. In 2025, she'll go on tour with Billy Joel and Sting.

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the US Festival, Ontario, California, May 30, 1983. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Nicks is also returning to the SNL stage on October 12 with another incredible set.

RELATED: Every Musical Guest for Saturday Night Live Season 50: Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan

"[Performing on SNL is] just about the biggest thing you can do, bigger than a stadium show because it's going to go out all over the world," she told People. "So if you wanna talk about being nervous about something! It doesn't matter how many shows you've done or how much you practice, you're going to be nervous!"