Watch Ariana Grande's SNL Monologue and Sketches from October 12

The Wicked actress busted out her Britney Spears and Celine Dion impressions, and starred in a slew of musical sketches.

There's lots of buzz around the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Wicked musical, and Ariana Grande certainly showcased the voice that won her the role of Glinda during her October 12 Saturday Night Live episode. As she did in her double-duty 2016 episode, Grande reminded the world that her talent for impressions rivals cast member Chloe Fineman's — in fact, the two teamed up alongside Dana Carvey to perform dueling Jennifer Coolidges in the "Maybelline" sketch.

Grande revived her killer impersonations of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and later in the show, Celine Dion in a hilarious fake commercial for her new UFC anthem. But while the "We Can't Be Friends" singer's sparkling vocals were front and center for much of the night, Grande also pulled off what was perhaps the most impressive acting feat of all: She managed to play a terribly off-key singer in the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch.

And, with mere weeks to go before the 2024 presidential election, Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan, and Dana Carvey returned to play Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz, and President Joe Biden.

Watch all of Ariana Grande's sketches from October 12, 2024, below.

Ariana Grande during Saturday Night Live promos on October 8, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC

"Family Feud Election 2024" Cold Open

It was Team Harris vs. Team Trump in Saturday Night Live's latest Family Feud parody.

Ariana Grande's monologue

Grande stated her intention that "tonight I’m gonna keep it low-key" at the top of her monologue — but that fell apart as soon as someone off camera happened to hand her a microphone (her "what's this? No thank you. Okay, fine" faux-surprised reaction was A+). We also got to see what her Wicked cast mate Bowen Yang looks like as Glinda.

"Bridesmaid Speech"

As sister of the bride (Chloe Fineman), Grande manages to sing poorly on purpose while delivering the bridesmaids' awkward parody of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso", which serves to inform the groom about some shady bachelorette party goings-on.

"My Best Friend's House"

Ariana Grande channels the sweetness of her days as a Nickelodeon sitcom actress in this musical pretaped sketch that follows a young girl singing about the comforting aromas of her best friend’s house — until things take a surprising and very dark turn. The surreal video isn't quite a Halloween sketch, but it tonally feels very mid-October.

"Celine Dion Sports Promo"

A true master mimic, Grande nails Celine Dion's vocals and arm movements.

"Charades with Mom"

Bowen and Grande's friendship is evident in their comedic chemistry here, and give us a sitcom starring Grande's hot-tempered competitive mom immediately.

"Castrati"

The very real and very terrible historic custom of creating a castrato is the premise behind this sketch co-starring SNL alums Rudolph and Samberg, who play the Italian guardians of a young male singer (Grande)

"Maybelline"

The only thing better than one Jennifer Coolidge is three Jennifers Coolidge.

"The Hotel Detective"

Grande speaks fluent film noir femme fatale in this black-and-white vignette.