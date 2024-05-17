What Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" Is Really About

Sandra Oh Admits Her Mom Would Love Her More If She Were Neater

The "Feather" singer has a hit on her hands, thanks to its caffeinated beat.

If you can't stop humming Sabrina Carpenter's new song "Espresso," you're not alone. The bop has been climbing the charts since its release date of April 11, 2024 — barely a month ahead of her debut as Musical Guest for the Saturday Night Live Season 49 finale with Host Jake Gyllenhaal.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's ridiculously catchy and so upbeat, making it the perfect song for beach parties and your morning mood-lift (and then there's that viral "I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer" lyric). But what exactly does "that's that me espresso" mean?

RELATED: What to Know About Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends"

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

What Sabrina Carpenter's new song "Espresso" means

Espresso is an Italian coffee drink made by forcing boiling water through tightly packed coffee grounds to create a dense and highly caffeinated beverage. It's essentially a "shot" of pure coffee, as undiluted by water as possible.

Carpenter is singing that her "me espresso" is the effect she has on boys: They can't sleep because they're up all night thinking about her. Instead, they lie awake moving it "up, down, left, right," as in a Nintendo Switch game.

Later in the song, she also compares herself to Mountain Dew, a caffeinated soda.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The pop star explained to Apple Music that the song is all about feeling good and not taking things too seriously.

Carpenter said she began writing then song during "one of those times in my life where it was just like, I just thought I was the sh-- in the moment. And I think you don't always feel that way, so you kind of have to capture those moments that you do."

She added, "For me, equating it to caffeine and that addiction was really fun and I definitely have a caffeine addiction as it is. So it really ends up being a full circle for me."

RELATED: The Real Meaning of Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" and Its Connection to Virginia Woolf

The lyrics to "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

Written by Sabrina Carpenter, Amy Allen, Steph Jones, and Julian Bunetta.

Now he's thinkin' 'bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can't sleep, baby, I know

That's that me, espresso

Move it up, down, left, right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can't sleep, baby, I know

That's that me, espresso

I can't relate to desperation

My "give a f-cks" are on vacation

And I got this one boy and he won't stop calling

When they act this way, I know I got 'em

Too bad your ex don't do it for ya

Walked in and dream-came-trued it for ya

Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya (yes)

I know I Mountain Dew it for ya (yes)

That morning coffee, brewed it for ya (yes)

One touch and I brand-newed it for ya

Now he's thinkin' 'bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can't sleep, baby, I know

That's that me, espresso

Move it up, down, left, right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can't sleep, baby, I know

That's that me, espresso

Holy shit

Is it that sweet? I guess so

I'm working late 'cause I'm a singer

Oh, he looks so cute wrapped 'round my finger

My twisted humor make him laugh so often

My honeybee, come and get this pollen

Too bad your ex don't do it for ya

Walked in and dream-came-trued it for ya

Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya (yes)

I know I Mountain Dew it for ya (yes)

That morning coffee, brewed it for ya (yes)

One touch and I brand-newed it for ya (stupid)

Now he's thinkin' 'bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can't sleep, baby, I know

That's that me, espresso

Move it up, down, left, right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can't sleep, baby, I know

That's that me, espresso (yes)

Thinkin' 'bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so (yes)

Say you can't sleep, baby, I know

That's that me, espresso (yes)

Move it up, down, left, right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo (yes)

Say you can't sleep, baby, I know

That's that me, espresso

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Mm, that's that me, espresso