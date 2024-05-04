Here's the lowdown on who's hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, and whether it's a new episode.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, May 4?

Is Saturday Night Live new this week? Here's everything you need to know about the May 4 episode.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

There are only *three* more new Saturday Night Live episodes before the show closes the curtain on Season 49—and looks forward to a historic SNL 50. The late night sketch series is going out on a high note with a slate of newly-announced Hosts and Musical Guests, so there's still plenty of fresh sketch material and great performances to look forward to.

But what about this week? Below, find out who's hosting SNL this Saturday, and who's the Musical Guest.

Is there a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, May 4, 2024?

Yes!

Host & musical guest Dua Lipa during Saturday Night Live Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Who's this week's SNL Host?

Dua Lipa.

The English-Albanian singer released her latest album, Radical Optimism, on May 3. She will also be the Musical Guest.

The three-time Grammy winner announced her SNL in an Instagram post with the caption, "DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!"

Lipa's past acting experience includes making a cameo as a Mermaid Barbie in the 2023 Barbie movie, for which she co-wrote and recorded the Grammy-nominated "Dance the Night" song from the film. She also portrayed the spy Lagrange in the 2024 film Argylle, sharing scenes with Henry Cavill.

As for her past sketch experience, the singer-songwriter joined Jimmy Fallon in December 2023 for a holiday-themed "Val and Hal, Holiday Lounge Singers" sketch.

Val and Hal, Holiday Lounge Singers with Dua Lipa

Who's hosting the Saturday Night Live season finale?

Jake Gyllenhaal will Host the May 18 finale, with "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter as Musical Guest. It'll be the Road House star's third time hosting SNL, and Carpenter's debut.

"SABRINA NIGHT LIVE," Carpenter wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the UK special screening of "Road House" at The Curzon Mayfair on March 14, 2024 in London, England; Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

SNL’s ticket lottery is held annually in August. Want to see all the action live? Get all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery and see Season 50 in person.

Where can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

You can stream every single episode of SNL—all 49 seasons—on Peacock!

You'll also find a wealth of classic clips, mini documentaries that go behind the making of a sketch, and compilation videos galore over at Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel.

Watch Saturday Night Live on at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.