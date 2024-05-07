The former Voice Coach performed a medley of her latest hits at the 2024 event.

Why Ariana Grande's Mom, Joan, Says She Was "Sobbing My Eyes Out" at the Met Gala

Ariana Grande's presence at the 2024 Met Gala was undoubtedly magnificent — but most importantly, it made her mother proud.

In an Instagram post that Grande shared which captured her night, we see close-ups of Grande's ethereal dress made of ocean-inspired green, purple and blue tones. (The frock was featured in John Galliano's celebrated spring 2024 Maison Margiela Artisanal collection). She wore the gown while singing her songs "Into You," "Seven Rings," "The Boy is Mine," "We Can't Be Friends," and "Yes, And?"

"Had the honor and most special time performing at @metmuseum in @maisonmargiela by the one and only, most brilliant angel of all @jgalliano (how i wept in our fitting !!!!)… working on this performance was an experience i will cherish forever. thank you so much @voguemagazine, Anna Wintour and @metmuseum for having me. ♡" Grande wrote in the caption.

She then went on to tag her talented creative team who helped bring everything together.

Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"My sincerest of thank yous to @bazluhrmann, i love you so much i could cry… to Michael Arden, @_natural__, @sergiokletnoy, Keith!!!, @justinlevine, to Cree & Lauren & @willloftis & our incredible group of dancers, musicians and to Broadway Inspirational Voices. and last but most ~certainly~🫧 not least, thank you to the divine and magical @cynthiaerivo for joining me in the end and for lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could. it was my honor to have you and to sing with you as always. i love you !" she wrote, tagging her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

See the stunning moment here.

Why Ariana Grande's mother cried over her daughter's Met Gala look

In a sincere moment, Grande's mother, Joan Grande, gushed in the comments about how the look moved her to tears.

Special guest Joan Grande announces musical guest Ariana Grande on Saturday Night Live on March 9, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Sobbing my eyes out reading this!! What an honor it was for me to be in that magical, mystical room… and for you to make it more beautiful with your presence and song! A night I will relive for the rest of my life!! Pride doesn’t quite cut it as far as words go!! We must create a new word to explain how this mama feels! A world class setting, surrounded by a world class team, every person who participated and you Ariana, leading it all to the most magnificent gift ever to grace those walls! Thank you for having us there! I love you so very much!!" she wrote.

Joan Grande's comment on Ariana Grande's Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Ariana Grande's other 2024 Met Gala looks

Grande adorned two other looks that night for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme. We also got to see her being carried onstage while singing an operatic version of "Once Upon a Dream" from Sleeping Beauty, wearing an extravagant white mesh ballgown.

The songstress also wore a Loewe corset adorned with pearls when she posed with Erivo on the red carpet. There, the two embraced, holding hands before Grande gave Erivo a kiss on the cheek.

To wrap up the night, Erivo joined Grande onstage for a duet of the tune "When You Believe,” originally recorded by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.