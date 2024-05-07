The former The Voice Coach truly has the most versatile range.

Ariana Grande Singing an Opera Version of "Once Upon a Dream" Will Floor You

Ariana Grande brought the magic to the 2024 Met Gala.

On May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Grande gave a, well, grand performance singing "Once Upon a Dream" from Sleeping Beauty. There, she fully embraced the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme by being elegantly carried onstage before sounding like a true Disney princess, singing an operatic version of the song.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala

Grande and her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, met up at the Met Gala red carpet to pose for stunning pictures together. Grande looked stunning in a white Loewe corset adorned with pearls. Erivo complemented Grande's look by rocking a Thom Browne two-piece set that featured pink floral detailing. The two then embraced, holding hands before Grande gave Erivo a kiss on the cheek.

To make the night even more awe-inspiring, Erivo joined Grande onstage for a show-stopping, surprise performance. Grande started off her set by singing her hits “Into You” from Dangerous Woman; “Seven Rings” from Thank U, Next; and “The Boy Is Mine,” “We Can’t Be Friends,” and “Yes, And” from her latest album, Eternal Sunshine.

Erivo then made an appearance for a duet of "When You Believe,” originally done by vocal powerhouses Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

What to know about the Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

In the upcoming Wicked movie, which is an adaption of the Broadway musical of the same name, Grande will play Glinda (the "good" witch), while Erivo will play Elphaba, the "wicked" witch.

When production wrapped in January, Erivo took to Instagram to pay homage to every talented person who worked on the film.

"The universe will take things away to make space for the grand gifts it has waiting for us. This moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you this Elphie. I hope when you meet her, you’ll love her as much and as fiercely as I do. And with that I say, that’s a wrap for me, Elphie out!!" she wrote in the caption.

Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Grande posted a similar, mysterious photo of Glinda's silhouette, quoting the song "For Good" in the caption.

Wicked Part 1 arrives on the big screen November 27, 2024. The second half will follow a year later on November 26, 2025.

