Keke Palmer's Dramatic, Towering Met Gala Ponytail Is Absolutely Incredible (PICS)

Keke Palmer's 2024 Met Gala appearance was a highlight of the night.

When the Password host attended the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, she adorned a flattering, metallic gown designed by Marc Jacobs. And the standout part of her look was her ultra-long, sleek super-high ponytail that towered on-top of her head and then cascaded down her back.

The theme this year for the Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with a dress code labeled "Garden of Time," and we can certainly say she nailed the aesthetic.

"Wow! I am so thankful to @marcjacobs for allowing me to be apart of his vision of art last night and @themetgalaofficial for having me. The theme was Sleeping Beauty, Reawakening Garden Of Time. Which can be as literal as flowers or as true as these timeless pieces," Palmer captioned her Instagram post of the night.

"My dress made up of what seems to be tattered fabric is indicative of all the beauty held in the museum. These pieces that are forever sleeping and many to never be worn again, unraveling and falling apart yet their beauty still standing the test of time," she added, tagging her talented team.

Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Keke Palmer talks about her fashion evolution

While Palmer rocks extravagant looks on the red carpet, the actress has multiple sides to her when it comes to her fashion choices. In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Palmer talked about how her style has been changing in recent years.

“My style has become very minimal and I’ve just become very minimal, even in colors. I'm still getting rid of so much clothing. I feel bad about it, because a lot of them still have tags on them. But I just said to myself, I don't care to have all this stuff. I just want to have fewer things,” she explained to the outlet.

Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The multi Emmy Award winner also explained her though process behind this new choice, and it involves her loved ones.

“I think a lot of that happened in terms of me turning 29 this year. Everything's changed. I'm just keeping it simple. My mom was like, I've been a minimalist before they came up with the word!” Palmer said. “And it's just so funny because my mom actually does have a uniform. Everyone who knows her, knows that. She always has a shirt, some type of little jacket and a skirt.”

