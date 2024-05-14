Here's everything to know about the Host and Musical Guest for Season 49's last episode.

It's hard to believe that Saturday Night Live Season 49 has nearly come to a close. Fresh off Maya Rudolph's triumphant return to Studio 8H on May 11, there's only one episode left before the hardworking cast, writing team, crew, and everyone else behind the show take the summer off ahead of SNL's 50th season (!) in the fall.

Season 49 has welcomed a mix of new faces, like first-time Hosts Sydney Sweeney and Ayo Edibiri, and inducted Emma Stone and Kristen Wiig into the Five-Timers Club. Wiig and Rudolph weren't the only beloved SNL cast alums to come back in the 2023-2024 season: Kate McKinnon hosted for her first time since leaving SNL at the end of Season 47, while Pete Davidson starred in the premiere way back in October.

So who's hosting Saturday Night Live's season finale this weekend? And who's the Musical Guest? Read on for details.

Jake Gyllenhaal at the "Road House" Premiere as part of SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals held at the Paramount Theatre on March 8, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Travis P. Ball/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Who's hosting the SNL finale?

Jake Gyllenhaal!

The actor, who stars in the upcoming Presumed Innocent adaptation on Apple+, is hosting for his third time.

Gyllenhaal previously hosted Saturday Night Live on January 13, 2007, and most recently on April 9, 2022.

Memorable sketches from Gyllenhaal's 2022 SNL include "Why'd You Like It," the game show in which contestants explain why they double-tapped an Instagram post, and the fever-dream Property Brothers parody "Dream Home Cousins." Watch both below.

"Why'd You Like It?"

Why'd You Like It

"Dream Home Cousins"

Dream Home Cousins

Who's the Musical Guest for the SNL finale?

Sabrina Carpenter.

Carpenter is a singer and actress making her SNL debut as Musical Guest. Her most recent single, "Espresso," has peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, a career best after her "Feather" song reached No. 21 in April 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter attends W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci's Grammy After-Party at Bar Marmont on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

How can I get SNL tickets?

Mark your calendars now, because the official SNL ticket lottery is held every August.

The official SNL ticket lottery is held every August. This year, it will open at 12:00 a.m. ET on August 1, 2024, running until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 31, 2024.

Martin Short, Will Forte, Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Paul Rudd, and Fred Armisen during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1860, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

If you'd like a chance to get tickets for Saturday Night Live's historic Season 50, here are all of the details on how to enter the lottery.

