All About Maya Rudolph's Family with Director Paul Thomas Anderson

Maya Rudolph Has Been Hiding at SNL for 17 Years

Maya Rudolph Has Been Hiding at SNL for 17 Years

Here's everything to know about May 11 SNL Host Maya Rudolph's kids and her famous director partner of over 20 years.

Maya Rudolph rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, making audiences cry laughing every week with impressions of stars like Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey and memorable original characters.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Outside of a film and TV career that spans over 20 years, the May 11 SNL Host has had a relationship that's lasted just as long. Rudolph and her partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, share four children together.

Here's what to know about Maya Rudolph's partner and children.

Maya Rudolph attends Disney's Disenchanted Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

How Maya Rudolph met her partner, Paul Thomas Anderson

The couple has SNL to thank for bringing them together.

In early 2001, the director of Boogie Nights and Magnolia was apparently so smitten with Rudolph after seeing her on the sketch show that he went to an afterparty specifically to meet her.

“He said he saw me in a sketch and said, ‘That’s the girl I’m going to marry,’ ” Rudolph told Town & Country of their meet-cute. “But I don’t know. I wasn’t there. Maybe he just told me that to be sweet.”

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Maya Rudolph Lip Synced So Hard She Lost an Earring in This Hilarious Challenge

In actuality, they never did technically marry, but Rudolph is happy to call Anderson her husband.

"People know what that means. It means he's the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere," she told the New York Times.

Anderson doesn't often talk about Rudolph, but during a Reddit AMA, a commenter asked how often she makes him "fall over laughing" and he wrote "every day." Aww!

The Loot star and the There Will Be Blood director have collaborated a number of times, with Rudolph appearing in the PTA films Licorice Pizza (2021) and Inherent Vice (2014).

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Rudolph and Anderson share four children

Their first child, daughter Pearl Anderson, was born in 2005. Two years later, Rudolph left SNL and moved to Los Angeles full-time, where the couple welcomed three more kids. Lucille was born in 2009, and they welcomed Jack in 2011.

Their fourth child, Minnie, was born in 2013. She was named after Maya's mother, Minnie Riperton, per People.

Pearl Minnie Anderson and Maya Rudolph attend the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023 at Chateau Marmont on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Rudolph and Anderson have kept their kids largely out of the spotlight, but the Baking It! host does like to talk about her life at home on occasion. She's called her kids "the biggest Disney fans" and revealed that she's purposely cultivating their interest in classic movies.