Justin Timberlake Hilariously Impersonated Jimmy Fallon—In Front of Jimmy Fallon

Game show sketches are a Saturday Night Live staple, from "Black Jeopardy" to hilarious one-offs like "Why'd You Say It?" with Season 49 Host Ayo Edebiri. And since the show's earliest days, Family Feud has gotten the parody treatment for the same reason that the real-life version endures: It's ripe for fun interactions between a sprawling cast of contestant characters who are often celebrities.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

SNL's Family Feud installments are a prime opportunity for cast members and Hosts to try out new impressions. Case in point, this December 21, 2013 sketch pitting NBC talent against their CBS "rivals." Episode Host Jimmy Fallon stars as Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, Musical Guest Justin Timberlake plays Jimmy Fallon, Jay Pharoah as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Ice T, and Kate McKinnon as Weakest Link Host Jane Lynch.

RELATED: Watch the Sketch That Inspired Greta Gerwig to Cast Ryan Gosling as Ken

When the two teams face off, things get as delightfully chaotic as you'd expect.

Kenan Thompson, Jimmy Fallon, Taran Killam, John Milhiser, and Noel Wells appear in the Family Feud skit during Saturday Night Live Episode 1651. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

It's Jimmy Fallon vs. Jimmy Fallon in SNL's "CBS vs. NBC" Family Feud sketch

From the moment the two step up for a buzzer challenge, it's clear that Timberlake is trying to get the real Jimmy Fallon to break. His impression of The Tonight Show Host at his most amped is pretty spot-on — but Fallon stays (mostly) strong, remaining in character as his very Sheldon Cooper-esque Jim Parsons.

Pharoah's Ice T is a treat, as is Taran Killam's unhinged Ashton Kutcher. And McKinnon's Jane Lynch is great for how much she does with her posture (like Lynch's arm-fold) and a few lines.

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis & Tim Robinson's "Roundball Rock" Is the Best NBA Theme

Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, and Jimmy Fallon appear in the Family Feud skit during Saturday Night Live Episode 1651. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

This sketch isn't the only time Timberlake's done an impression of his pal and longtime collaborator. He busted it out as a guest on Late Night with Jimmy earlier in 2013, as part of a weeklong celebration of his

"I think it's gotten worse," Fallon told Timberlake.

"Well, I mean, I'm getting laughs from The Roots every time I do it," Timberlake replied. "Maybe it's that thing where you don't see yourself the way you really are, Jimmy." That's the kind of sass only a good friend could pull off.

Clearly, Timberlake got a second chance to nail it live. Watch the "Family Feud" sketch above.