Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Paul Simon and George Harrison's SNL "Here Comes the Sun" Version Will Make Your Day
Harrison was the first former Beatle to make an appearance on the late night sketch series during Simon's double-duty episode.
Your day's about to get sunnier, thanks to George Harrison and Paul Simon.
On May 4, Dua Lipa will light up the Saturday Night Live stage as both Host and Musical Guest — but celebs pulling SNL double duty is a tradition dating back to the late night sketch series' earliest days.
When music legend Paul Simon returned as Host and Musical Guest for a second time on November 20, 1976, he recruited George Harrison to join, and the "My Sweet Lord" singer became the first former member of The Beatles to appear on SNL.
After Simon sang "Still Crazy After All These Years" (in a turkey suit) during his monologue and performed "50 Ways To Leave Your Lover," Harrison and Simon united to harmonize on "Here Comes the Sun."
RELATED: Why the First Saturday Night Live Cast Were Called The Not Ready for Prime Time Players
Paul Simon and George Harrison harmonize "Here Comes the Sun" on SNL
Watch Paul Simon and George Harrison's SNL performance of "Here Comes the Sun" here. Watch every episode of all 49 seasons of SNL on Peacock.
In the stripped-down acoustic moment, Harrison and Simon treated the audience to a special version of the classic Beatles tune, trading verses and joining in harmony for the classic chorus.
Harrison then helped Simon out on "Homeward Bound," which Simon originally collaborated on with his musical partner Art Garfunkel the 1966 Simon & Garfunkel album Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme. (Garfunkel went on to pull SNL double duty on March 11, 1978).
Both of Simon and Harrison's performances are available to see in Paul Simon's episode on Peacock—they end it by introducing a short film starring Harrison for his song "Crackerbox Palace," directed by Monty Python's Eric Idle, and it's all worth a watch.
Simon also performed two more songs solo on the broadcast: "Something So Right" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
Who was the first celebrity to be both Host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live?
Paul Simon.
A member of SNL's Five-Timers Club, Simon pulled double duty four times on October 18, 1975; November 20, 1976; May 10, 1986; and December 19, 1987.
Lyrics to "Here Comes the Sun"
Here are the lyrics to "Here Comes the Sun," written by George Harrison.
Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo
Here comes the sun, and I say
It's alright
Little darlin', it's been a long, cold, lonely winter
Little darlin', it feels like years since it's been here
Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo
Here comes the sun, and I say
It's alright
Little darlin', the smile's returning to their faces
Little darlin', it seems like years since it's been here
Here comes the sun
Here comes the sun, and I say
It's alright
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes
Little darlin', I feel that ice is slowly melting
Little darlin', it seems like years since it's been clear
Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo
Here comes the sun, and I say
It's alright
Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo
Here comes the sun
It's alright
It's alright