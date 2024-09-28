Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, September 28, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or a repeat? Here's everything to know about the September 28 episode.

The day has finally arrived: It's time for the Season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live!

Fans have been (im)patiently waiting for new episodes ever since the Season 49 finale on May 18, but the summer hasn't been a total drought for SNL lovers. Members of the cast appeared at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, while others hit the road with their own live comedy shows. "Weekend Update" co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost even hosted their own live comedy special on Peacock.

As of this week, the cast and crew are back in 30 Rock's Studio 8H to make hilarious history with the upcoming season.

Season 50 news has ramped up with a fresh list of Hosts and Musical Guests for the season's first five episodes. There'll also be some new talent on the SNL stage this fall, as the show's added three new Featured Players: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline.

So here's what to know about this week's episode.

Jean Smart during Promos in Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 1 on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, September 28, 2024?

Yes!

Who is this week's SNL Host?

Jean Smart. It is her first time hosting Saturday Night Live.

It's been another big year for Smart, having just won her sixth Emmy, a count that includes three consecutive Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series trophies for her role as Deborah Vance on Hacks.

Who is the Musical Guest?

Singer Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Jelly Roll's new album, Beautifully Broken, will be released on October 1. When it came to the news of his SNL debut, the "Get By" singer wrote on Instagram: "BRB going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have. Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever. God is Good."

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all of the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

