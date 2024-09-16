SNL's Bowen Yang, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers & Kristen Wiig Stole the 2024 Emmys

The nominated performers and SNL friends honored Lorne Michaels with a funny bit about his Emmy wins and losses.

Talk about an iconic foursome. On Sunday, September 15, the 2024 Emmys featured a Saturday Night Live reunion that was one for the books, as Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Bowen Yang presented at the awards telecast. And their funny back-and-forth placed a spotlight on someone who's typically just out of frame: SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Meyers, Rudolph, Wiig, and Yang were there to present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, but they were also onstage as four memorable SNL cast members to honor 50 years of the sketch show.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live Is Celebrating 50 Years with a 3-Hour Primetime Special

The Late Night with Seth Meyers Host, himself nominated for Outstanding Talk Series, kicked things off straightforwardly before Rudolph broke in with, "Seth, may I immediately interrupt? We heard something backstage that need be addressed."

"Now, before later," Wiig chimed in. "We heard that our dear friend, our mentor, Lorne Michaels, has been nominated for and lost the Emmy 85 times. He has never won!"

Watch Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Bowen Yang's Emmys presentation here.

Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig, and Bowen Yang speak onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

As Meyers later noted, that last part is not true at all — but the four kept the bit going as the Emmys camera cut to Michaels' amused reaction.

"No, no, no, Lorne, look at me. Look at me," Wiig said. "It's really hard to see if he's looking at me.

"He is," Yang assured her.

"You DO have value. You are worthy. And you are not, and have never been, a loser — even though you have lost, a lot," Wiig continued.

RELATED: SNL Won Big at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys

"Lorne, now immediately look at me," Rudolph joined in. "Look at me, and look at my mouth: Each and every one of those 85 times you lost, you were robbed. Do you hear me? Robb-a-duh!"

"Look at me, Lauren!" Yang said, as Meyers corrected him. "It gets better. Just because SNL didn't work doesn't mean your next idea won't! Keep dreaming."

How many times has Lorne Michaels won an Emmy?

21. And yes, he has indeed been nominated 106 times. With 49 seasons under its belt, SNL has the most Emmy wins of any TV show.

"Guys, that's very nice, but Lorne has won 21 Emmys, not to mention that SNL has won over 200," Meyers pointed out to the gang.

"What? Two hundred?" Yang said in disbelief, as Wiig agreed with, "That's too much."

"I can't believe you're complaining about this, Lorne," Rudolph deadpanned. "Not to be rude, but grow up!"

Any chance we can get Wiig, Rudoph, and Yang on Late Night for a new Second Chance Theatre soon?

Meyers, Wiig, Rudolph, and Yang laughed at their Emmy losses together

Seth Meyers posts Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Bowen Yang to his Instagram story at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Photo: Seth Meyers/Instagram

Sadly, Wiig and Rudolph — both nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for their Season 49 SNL episodes — lost in their Emmys categories to Jamie Lee Curtis for The Bear. Meyers also lost his category to The Daily Show, and Yang also lost Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series to The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

But the four kept their sense of humor and still had a great time, snapping a selfie that Meyers shared to his Instagram story.

"Everyone in this photo lost an Emmy tonight," Meyers joked in the text overlay. "...But won at FRIENDSHIP!"