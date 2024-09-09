The show added to its record number of trophies on September 8, nabbing Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and more.

Saturday Night Live Just Won Big at the Emmys — Especially for Ryan Gosling's Episode

The 2024 Creative Arts Emmys announced winners in 99 categories on September 7 and 8 at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles — and Saturday Night Live had a fantastic night, nabbing wins in directing, makeup, hairstyling, and more.

The show's 49th season earned 18 Emmy nominations in total, and their six Creative Arts Emmy victories include three wins for Gosling's April 13 episode alone. Among the honors, they took home the Emmy for Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program — which may not surprise you, given that the viral smash sketch "Beavis and Butt-Head" transformed The Fall Guy star and cast member Mikey Day into real-life replicas of the iconic cartoon duo.

While Maya Rudolph's nominated "Call Me Mother" monologue lost the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category, she did win her seventh Emmy for her voice work in animated series Big Mouth — and she's still up for one more big SNL award later in September.

Check out Saturday Night Live's 2024 Creative Arts Emmy wins below.

SNL won six Creative Arts Emmys for Season 49

In addition to the three wins for Gosling's ep, SNL's talented behind-the-scenes crew members earned honors for Josh Brolin, Kristen Wiig, and Timothée Chalamet's episodes.

Kenan Thompson as Professor Norman Hemming, Mikey Day as Dean, Chloe Fineman as Patricia Faulkner, and host Ryan Gosling as Jeff during the "Beavis and Butt-Head" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

WINNER: Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series, Liz Patrick for Host Ryan Gosling

WINNER: Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Host Ryan Gosling

WINNER: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series, Host Kristen Wiig

WINNER: Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

WINNER: Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series, Host Timothée Chalamet

WINNER Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series, Host Josh Brolin

When are the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards?

The ceremony will air live on September 15, 2024.

That's when we'll find out whether Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Ryan Gosling win in their Outstanding Guest categories — but they're already champions in our book.

Mikey Day and host Kristen Wiig during the "Retirement Party" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1860, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Meanwhile, the show is ramping up for its return for the historic Season 50 this fall — stay tuned for news on the season premiere's Host, updates on the planned three-hour special honoring a half century of the sketch show, and more.

