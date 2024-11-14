Blake Shelton Wearing a Bright Floral Apron Before Meeting Taylor Swift Is Iconic

If you've watched The Voice, then you've seen Blake Shelton's sense of humor on full display. The country icon has incredible wit. Whether he's throwing shade at his fellow Coaches or poking fun at himself, Shelton loves a good laugh.

His penchant for funny goes back decades. Take an awards show in 2007, for example, when he wore a bright floral apron on stage to do a bit — while also holding a pie.

These photos prove Blake Shelton can pull off a floral apron

Blake Shelton presents Duo Video of the Year Award Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The moment stemmed from a joke set up by the show's host Jeff Foxworthy, who said the original presenter assigned the apron had to cancel at the last minute. So Shelton stepped in, pairing the smock with his signature cowboy hat and blazer. The apple pie is the perfect accessory, don't you think?

"Well, isn't this exciting?... Like any good guest, I brought some dessert," Shelton said, lifting up the pie. Now that's Southern hospitality!

The backstage photos are just as incredible. Here, Shelton is in the apron with Ron White, who he did the on-stage bit with:

Ron White and Blake Shelton during 2007 CMT Music Awards Photo: Rick Diamond/WireImage

And it looks like he took off the apron right before grabbing a photo with Taylor Swift. 2007 was Swift's breakthrough year following the release of her self-titled album, so it's very possible this was one of the first times she and Shelton crossed paths:

Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton during 2007 CMT Music Awards Photo: Rick Diamond/WireImage

While we don't know how much baking Shelton is doing with his wife, Gwen Stefani, he's definitely in the garden. "There he goes. Hardest working guy I've ever met. Making me work too!" Stefani said in June on Instagram while filming Shelton picking flowers on their ranch in Oklahoma.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," Stefani told People. "It was so automatic and just an amazing gift to be able to experience love like that for the first time. So going to Oklahoma was like being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about."

Perhaps they both can add some gardening aprons to their wardrobes!