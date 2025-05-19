What Blake Shelton Is Doing Now After The Voice: Family, Career Updates

Blake Shelton may have left The Voice after Season 23, but his legacy is ever-present.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

While he'll always be part of The Voice family, Shelton is enjoying having more time with his actual family, especially his wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons. “Being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access Hollywood in January 2023. “The only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time...those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."

Here's everything Shelton has been up to since vacating his red chair:

Blake Shelton is loving life on the ranch

Whether it's checking on the garden or geeking out over his new tractor, there's always something going on at Shelton and Stefani's ranch in Oklahoma. In a February 2025 interview with Hook & Barrel, he described how much he loves being outdoors, saying, "I was the guy that basically had already figured out what makes me happy by the time I was 14 years old: It's country music and fishing and hunting."

Blake Shelton with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 4, Episode 25 on October 10, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

RELATED: Blake Shelton Caught the Biggest Fish on Adorable Boat Date with Gwen Stefani

Working and traveling with Gwen Stefani

Married since 2021, Shelton and Stefani are always finding new things to do together, from exploring the Ozarks with her kids to recording musical duets. "She's my best friend; that's the best way I know to say it," Shelton told Access in April 2024. "And we have fun with it — maybe that's the key. We have so much fun together. Whether we're having a cup of coffee in the morning, watching a movie, or performing in an arena somewhere."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

A new album with a number one hit

Along with the release of his first album in four years, For Recreational Use Only, Shelton just celebrated his song "Texas" reaching number one on country radio, his 30th track to hit the top of that chart. “I’ve never been somebody who’s trying to make some kind of a statement with an album,” he told American Songwriter. “I’ve just always been someone who wants to collect great songs. I know it’s subject to opinion, but I look back at some of these songs that I’ve had and just go, ‘Man, I’m really, really proud.’”

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Took Blake Shelton to Italy for the "Greatest Birthday Ever" (PICS)

Ole Red, Barmageddon, the Opry, and beyond

Just because he's not on The Voice anymore doesn't mean Shelton hasn't been on television. He's starred on USA Network's Barmageddon (on top of owning his bar chain, Ole Red), and he just hosted Opry 100: A Live Celebration on NBC.