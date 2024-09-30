Did You Know Michael Bublé Wrote This Hit Blake Shelton Song? 

Along with Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé is the newest Coach on The Voice for Season 26. But even before he arrived this season, the Canadian singer could already boast a connection to one of the show's greatest alums. A connection that's been hiding in plain sight for the better part of two decades.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Long before The Voice first premiered in 2011, Bublé had scored a number-one hit with a chart-topping single all the way back in 2005. It’s the same song that none other than country legend Blake Shelton — no stranger to The Voice himself, of course — also took to the top of the country charts in 2008, and all thanks to Bublé’s boundless creativity.

Why Blake Shelton and Michael Bublé are both connected to the song "Home"

Michael Bublé visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 09, 2024 in New York City; Blake Shelton attends "CMT Giants: Alabama" at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Jason Davis/Getty Images

First written as a Bublé original for his 2005 album It's Time, “Home” — a yearning ballad about missing the one you love while on the road — made it all the way to number-one on the U.S. Adult Contemporary chart in 2005. Co-written by Bublé, Alan Chang, and Amy Foster-Gillies, the song even helped Bublé break into the U.K. music mainstream while also enjoying screen time in U.S. theaters, thanks to its inclusion in the 2005 rom-com movie The Wedding Date.

Fast-forward to 2008, and Shelton had snapped up the song for a country cover that appeared on a fresh reissue of his 2007 album Pure BS. Just as with Bublé’s original version, Shelton’s take on “Home” earned the song a spot at the top of the country singles chart.

Since Shelton’s successful cover, Bublé and Shelton have joined forces more than once onstage to perform Home.” They sang the song together in concert the same year that Shelton’s version first hit the airwaves, and even teamed up for a special Christmas duet of the song — complete with seasonally-tweaked lyrics — for Bublé’s 2012 broadcast special Michael Bublé: Home for the Holidays.

The very next year, Shelton teamed up onstage with Usher to perform “Home” before a live audience — this time, in a star-powered Coaches’ duet on The Voice that became a huge highlight from Season 4.

How to watch Season 26 of The Voice

Watch Michael Bublé alongside Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani on Season 26 of The Voice Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. Every episode also lands on Peacock the very next day.