The Voice Coach told Seth Meyers, who wrote the sketch, that it inspired a Super Bowl ad he starred in.

Michael Bublé Explains How His Hysterical SNL Sketch with Jon Hamm "Changed My Life"

A Saturday Night Live sketch can be life-changing — just ask Michael Bublé.

The new Coach for The Voice Season 26 appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 23, but this wasn't the first time he and Meyers had worked together. On January 30, 2010, Bublé was the Musical Guest on SNL with Host Jon Hamm. The Canadian crooner appeared alongside the Fargo actor in the classic sketch "Hamm & Bublé" — which, it turns out, ultimately inspired an ad campaign Bublé starred in years later.

"You were Musical Guest with Jon Hamm in 2010 on SNL, and one of the favorite things I've ever written was called 'Hamm & Bublé,'" Seth Meyers told Bublé, saying the singer did him a "huge favor" by agreeing to co-star.

The Voice Coach told Meyers the sketch "changed my life."

"Basically, Jon Hamm played himself — as a psychopath. He'd opened a new restaurant that was ham and champagne," Meyers continued, describing the premise of the sketch. "And he insisted that you pronounce your last name 'Bubbly', because that is the only way the title of the restaurant works."

"I remember I was so excited when I read it," recalled Bublé. "I was like, 'This is so funny. This is so good.' And I remember that you were excited."

After his SNL sketch appearance, which finds Bublé singing panicked alternate lyrics to his 2009 hit "Haven't Met You Yet," series creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels asked him to sing at a benefit, at which Meyers introduced Bublé.

"You introduced me, and you basically said that you had given me the greatest thing I'd ever had in my career," said the "Higher" singer, referring to the sketch. "Basically, he had made me."

Michael Bublé during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 23, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Michael Bublé's "Hamm & Bublé" sketch led to a Bubly ad campaign

But the "Hamm & Bublé" impact doesn't stop there. In 2019, Bublé starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Bubly sparkling water, and when he was first sent the concept for the ad — which had him pronouncing "Bubly" like "Bublé" — he said his first thought was, "You stole this from Seth!"

"When I saw it, it was so funny, because someone goes, 'They stole it from you!'" Meyers told Bublé. "I'm like, 'I just pronounced his name different.' I came there pretty naturally."

Jon Hamm and Michael Bublé appear in the "Hamm & Bublé" sketch on Saturday Night Live on January 30, 2010. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

"And now seven years later, I still do stuff for Bubly," he said.

In a March 2010 interview with the New York Post, Bublé also spoke about being "really happy" that he was given the chance to do the SNL sketch.

"When I read what Seth Meyers wrote, I think I probably hugged him 10 times," he said. "I was actually more comfortable doing that than I was singing."

Watch "Hamm & Bublé" from Season 35, Episode 13 of Saturday Night Live above, and stream every season on Peacock anytime.