One Chicago Friendships Are the Best Friendships | One Chicago | NBC

The D-O-G-G Is the Toughest Coach to Beat | The Voice | NBC

Bublé, Gwen, Reba and Snoop Get Emotional and Connect | Behind the Mic | The Voice

Bublé, Gwen, Reba and Snoop Get Emotional and Connect | Behind the Mic | The Voice

What a touching moment between the two The Voice Season 26 Coaches!

Michael Bublé Tearing Up to Snoop Dogg About Getting to Meet Him Is So Tender

There's a new bromance brewing on The Voice Season 26.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a special Behind the Mic backstage panel featuring the Season 26 Coaches—Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg—Snoop asked an intriguing question: "When you finally met that artist that you wanted to work with your whole life and you got a chance to work with them, what was that feeling? And you can name that artist if you have."

Bublé answered first, and his answer was so tender.

"You know, I can't tell you because you just won't believe me," he said, appearing to choke up a little bit before revealing his answer: Snoop!

RELATED: John Legend’s A Cappella Cover of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Is Power Personified

"I love you so much, I'm not joking," Bublé told Snoop. "My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you, and people say, 'No, man, he has a great reputation.' I was so nervous the day we showed up and you were awesome, man. It was huge for me."

Bublé welled up before saying, "Because the truth is, I was really excited. I was so excited to meet you and you were better than I ever thought you could be. That's the truth."

Snoop Dogg was blown away by the sentiment, telling Bublé, "Thank you. I appreciate that, man."

RELATED: These 5 Real-Life Couples Were All Artists on The Voice

A Michael Bublé-Snoop Dogg bromance is something we didn't know we needed on The Voice—but now, we're so excited to see their banter on the show. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long for the premiere.

The Voice Season 26 premieres September 23

Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Buble during the coach performance ahead of Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Team Reba is looking to win back-to-back titles when Season 26 returns this fall. (Remember, McEntire took home the gold in Season 25 with Asher HaVon.) But will she be successful? The upcoming season, which promises new twists to keep viewers on their toes, premieres Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. Get your singing voices ready.