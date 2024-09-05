John Legend’s A Cappella Cover of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Is Power Personified

The Voice Coach's cover of this storied hymn is nothing short of breathtaking.

In May 2020, longtime Coach of The Voice John Legend was asked to be part of the Morehouse School of Medicine’s virtual commencement exercises. But the acclaimed Grammy-winning artist did much more than speak to the graduates of the Atlanta, Georgia-based medical school. He delivered an unforgettable a cappella cover of “Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Legend’s powerful vocals perfectly complemented the song, which is known in America as the Black National Anthem. It was a fitting choice for the ceremony, as Morehouse College is an HBCU (Historically Black College or University).

It's clear Legend didn't take this performance lightly. His voice boomed when the song called for it and was more graceful at other times, perfectly respecting the lyrics.

Watch, Legend's performance for yourself, below:

What to know about “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

Originally written in 1900 as a hymn by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson (with music composed by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson), “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is often referred to as the Black National Anthem in the United States.

The song was used extensively during the American Civil Rights Movement in the middle of the 20th century as a rallying cry for Black Americans. The song’s lyrics have profound meaning. "Lift every voice and sing," they partly read. "Till earth and heaven ring. Ring with the harmonies of Liberty. Let our rejoicing rise. High as the list’ning skies. Let it resound loud as the rolling sea. Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us. Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us."

In September 2020, fellow Voice alum Alicia Keys memorably kicked off NBC’s telecast of the opening night of the NFL season with a rousing rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” adding her name to the list of prominent Black Artists who have performed the hymn over the years.