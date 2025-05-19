Michael Bublé Somehow Did an Elvis Kick While Singing a Frank Sinatra Classic

The Voice Coach put on an incredible, toe-tapping performance with his band during May 19's Live Finale.

When Michael Bublé took the stage during the first night of The Voice Season 27's Live Finale, he made sure to pay tribute to two music legends he's long admired.

During the live May 19 episode of The Voice, Bublé and his band performed Frank Sinatra's upbeat, swing classic, "I've Got the World on a String." Wearing a dapper black suit with a sparkly floral pin on his lapel, the reigning champ of The Voice added a little choreography in between the lyrics. Choreography that looked a lot like Elvis Presley's iconic stage kicks and leg swivels.

"I've got the world on a string," Bublé sang and then kicked his leg out before belting out more of the song while twisting his leg back and forth. "I'm sitting on a rainbow."

Michael Bublé brought down the house with his performance of Frank Sinatra's "I've Got the World on a String" on The Voice

This isn't the first time Bublé has emulated Sinatra or Presley. In fact, during a 2016 interview with Dan Rather on AXS-TV, the Canadian crooner showed off his spot-on impressions of the two icons and explained his thought process behind them.

“Sinatra would sing hard on his vowels” Bublé explained to Rather, adding that “Elvis would get real deep … He had a quick vibrato."

Ahead of The Voice's Live Finale on May 19, Bublé told Extra on the red carpet that he was thrilled to take the stage with his band to perform a song from a genre he loves so much.

"What better way to have fun than put my boys together and my band. Lot of us have been together for 20 years, the greatest musicians on the planet," he said. "What a beautiful opportunity to get to go and swing away and do something from the Great American Songbook. That's my love, that's my passion. It's gonna be a blast. I just get to be with my boys, literally. There just happens to be a camera shooting it."