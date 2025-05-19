Michael Bublé Added a Dazzling Accessory to His Suit on The Voice Tonight

No matter how the votes shake out, The Voice Coach Michael Bublé isn't letting anyone beat him for the title of Most Dapper Coach. The Canadian crooner watched the Live Finale performances on May 19, 2025, wearing a sleek black suit with a flashy brooch to boot.

Pinned onto Bublé's lapel was a diamond-encrusted flower pin, giving the classic outfit a bit of razzle dazzle, much the same way Bublé makes classic songs shiny and new again.

Before the Live Shows started on Monday night, Bublé showed off his bedhead, asking fans to vote for his Artists while sipping coffee from a Kelly Clarkson Show mug in bed!

Bublé is in the enviable position of having two Artists in the final group of five competitors: Jadyn Cree, who was the winner on Team Bublé after the Live Semi-Finals, and Adam David, who scored the Instant Save on May 13. Cree is a pop-punk singer while David is more of a folk-rock singer who also plays guitar. And while it's up to America to decide if either of them will take home the trophy, they have a pretty good pedigree coming from Team Bublé as he and Sofronio Vasquez won the whole thing last season!

Michael Bublé explains why there are no losers on The Voice

Bublé explained in a chat with NBC Insider that while it's difficult to send people home, he's seen each of their careers grow after being on The Voice.

"My favorite part about it was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on," he said. "Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing."

Bublé added that his Artists' lives "changed already...just from being on this massive television program that has seven to 11 million people watching all over the planet."

Why Michael Bublé almost missed out on The Voice

It was Bublé's buddy, longtime Coach Blake Shelton, who convinced him he would be a true Coach on The Voice, not a "judge." Before that, there were "15, 16 years of saying no,” Bublé revealed on TODAY.

Once he finally said yes, he was so glad he did. “I was really nervous to do the show,” he admitted to TV Insider during his first season as a Coach (he'd previously appeared as an Advisor in Season 3). "But it’s the best job I’ve ever had. My mom and dad came today to see the first taping and they were like, 'This is the greatest show on earth.' It’s electric."

In fact, he loves it so much he's coming back for Season 28 alongside Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg.