Jason Sudeikis played the "Fortnight" singer's dad in this hilarious clip from her 2009 double-duty episode.

Taylor Swift Transformed into a Teen with Braces in This SNL Sketch with Kristen Wiig

Taylor Swift was "so high school" when she played an awkward teen with braces on Saturday Night Live.

The "Fortnight" singer pulled SNL double duty as both Host and Musical Guest on November 7, 2009, performing "You Belong to Me" and "Untouchable" and playing a range of characters from an ex-con to reality TV star Kate Gosselin.

And in "Driving PSA," Swift absolutely transformed into annoyed teenager Samantha Samuels. The girl is tired of teens being blamed for being poor drivers, when parents are just as bad — if not worse — behind the wheel. That's why she's delivering a message for Teens Raising Awareness About Awful Parent Drivers (T.R.A.A.A.P.D.)

High schoolers are indeed often distracted by texting while driving, but as Swift's Samantha demonstrates, this PSA proves that parents also have trouble keeping their eyes on the road. After her introduction, the ad shows Samantha in the passenger seat of a car being driven by either her mom and dad, played by Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis.

Taylor Swift (L) and Kristen Wiig at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC

Taylor Swift warns of "awful parent drivers" in 2009 SNL sketch

The parody PSA illustrates various examples of parents' bad driving. Samantha's mom and dad are constantly distracted: Her dad tries to steer as he lectures her, and in another scene attempts to give her "the birds and the bees" talk. Her mom played by Wiig, on the other hand, tries to fish something out of her purse, races to Nordstrom for a sweater sale, and even reveals some family secrets.

The final example is the most harrowing, when Samantha's mom is so wrapped up in (badly) singing along to Lady Gaga's "LoveGame" that she ends up hitting someone. The sketch ends with Samantha's mom crashing her daughter's PSA, asking her, "Honey, why is there a hidden camera in our car?"

"Mom, get out, you're ruining my commercial!" yells Samantha. She's been found out, but this ad does the important work of proving that teens aren't the only menaces on the road.

Sounds like Samantha could use a "getaway car" from her parents.

When was Taylor Swift on Saturday Night Live?

Swift has hosted SNL once — that would be her November 2019 episode. The singer-songwriter wrote what Seth Meyers said was a "perfect" musical sequence herself.

“She came to us and said, ‘I wrote a song for the opening monologue,’” Meyers told Howard Stern in 2023. “So, we brought Taylor in Lorne’s office … [and] she sings this song which is not only a beautiful song by a beautiful singer, it’s a perfect ‘SNL’ monologue. Fully formed.”

Taylor Swift Monologue

Swift has been Musical Guest four additional times: January 10, 2009; November 11, 2017; October 5, 2019; and November 13, 2021, when she famously performed her 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

She's also made a couple of cameos over the years, popping up in Seth Rogen's 2014 monologue, and stopping by during the Season 49 premiere to introduce Musical Guest Ice Spice.

Swift also played a mysterious heiress in a star-packed installment of "The Californians" in the 2015 SNL 40 special.

Watch "Driving PSA" from Saturday Night Live Season 48, Episode 14 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.