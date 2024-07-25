Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon Drew Each Other's Portraits and Hers Is So, So Funny

Taylor Swift and Jimmy Draw Each Other Without Looking

They put their friendship to the test in this hilarious 2015 Tonight Show game.

Whether it's "Box of Lies" or a "Name That Song Challenge," Taylor Swift is always down to play Jimmy Fallon's games when she stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And it was no different when Fallon and the "Mastermind" singer put their friendship to the test by drawing blind portraits of each other in February 2015.

Fallon was inspired by Swift's Vogue cover with her friend, model Karlie Kloss.

"You do this thing in there — it's like a 'Best Friend Test,' where you guys get two blank pieces of paper and a pen and you draw each other," Fallon said as he showed the Vogue issue. "You get 20 seconds, you're not allowed to look down. I was thinking, let's test this out, let's test the waters, we know each other."

"Let's go. It's time," she declared as Fallon handed her some blank paper and a marker. As she sang on Midnights, Swift can "draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man," but what about when it comes to drawing with actual pen and paper?

Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 212 on February 17, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Taylor Swift attempt to draw each other in a blind portrait test

The Tonight Show Host started the clock, and the two stared at each other intensely as they attempted to complete blind portraits of each other.

"I saw you draw a big face already," Fallon told Swift as he tried to concentrate.

Once it was time to reveal their illustrations, Swift showed her drawing of Fallon to the audience. It featured him as a funny and adorable cartoon with a big smiley face, surrounded by hearts.

"I did the hearts so no matter how badly I did the face it would redeem [me]," the "Anti-Hero" singer admitted.

"You don't tell me that, you keep that a secret to yourself," joked Fallon. He then revealed his caricature of Swift, which was a little more on the squiggly and serious side.

"Artistic! Very artistic," the singer said charitably.

When it came to drawing Swift, maybe Fallon should have kept his piece of paper a "Blank Space."