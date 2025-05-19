Michael Bublé Posed In an Iconic Team Blake Shirt Way Before He Joined The Voice (PIC)

A hint of things to come? In 2013, The Voice Coach Michael Bublé was still over a decade away from taking his place in the red chairs, but he was clearly a fan of the show from the jump. Particularly, Blake Shelton.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a post from way back in the day, the Canadian crooner rocked a "Blake Wants Me" t-shirt that was all the rage, and his goofy expression in a picture shows just how excited he was.

"I loved The Voice from afar for so many years," Bublé admitted when he joined the show in 2024, giving all credit to his country pal. "I love Blake and he’s a great friend and he talked me into it." The singer said it was a "huge honor" to join the legion of Coaches, a group that's included some of the most powerful and impactful musicians working today. Shelton turned out to be right that Bublé and The Voice were a perfect match: Bublé won his very first season!

Michael Bublé was all smiles wearing his Blake Shelton t-shirt in 2013

"All I want for Christmas is @blakeshelton. -MB" the singer captioned a 2013 picture of himself in a Voice t-shirt, flexing just outside NBC Studios in New York City. The face he's making is simply priceless.

RELATED: Everything to Know About The Voice Coach Michael Bublé's Wife and Four Kids

He wasn't the only one way into the shirts from the then-two-year-old show. Singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley posted a picture of the same garment hanging in the NBC store, joking, "considered wearing this @blakeshelton shirt tonight on @latenightjimmy. was nervous and looking for a confidence boost."

Why Michael Bublé turned down The Voice year after year

Before Shelton convinced him he would be a true Coach, not a "judge," Bublé passed on the opportunity to join the series. There were "15, 16 years of saying no,” Bublé revealed on TODAY.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Makes the Ultimate "Girl Dad" Confession — and It Involves Taylor Swift

But once he finally said yes, he was so glad he did. “I was really nervous to do the show,” he admitted to TV Insider during his first season as a Coach (he'd previously appeared as an Advisor in Season 3). "But it’s the best job I’ve ever had. My mom and dad came today to see the first taping and they were like, 'This is the greatest show on earth.' It’s electric."