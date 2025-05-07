Blake Shelton's Exciting New Career Update Even Has Him Gobsmacked: "Unbelievable"

Get Ready for a Once in a Lifetime Night with a First Look | Opry 100: A Live Celebration | NBC

Blake Shelton just hit an unbelievable milestone that puts him in rare company.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a triumphant May 5 Instagram post, the former Voice Coach announced that his latest single, "Texas," reached #1 on the charts. That in itself is reason for celebration, but the news gets even better: "Texas" marks Shelton's jaw-dropping 30th number-one country radio hit, and nobody's happier than the man himself!

"THANK YOU country radio, the fans, everyone who was part of TEXAS, & everyone who has supported me over the years!!!!!!" Shelton wrote in a caption. “'Texas' marks my 30th #1 as an artist. 30 is a lot of anything, and to have 30 number one songs is unbelievable.. I'm really trying to take it all in. THANK YOU!!!!"

Shelton's 30 #1 hits are technically tabulated from two separate Billboard charts: the Hot Country Songs chart and the Country Airplay chart. The Hot Country chart incorporates streaming plays, digital sales, and radio airplay, while the Country Airplay chart is solely based on radio airplay.

All in all, it's an impressive milestone that few country artists get even close to.

RELATED: The Celebs of TODAY's 2025 Summer Concert Lineup: Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, & More

His wife and fellow Voice Coach Gwen Stefani offered her congratulations to Shelton via an Instagram video of their sweetest moment together.

"Blake’s new song Texas is his 30th #1 song.. so proud @blakeshelton 🥰 u’ll always be my #1 💋 ❤️ 🎶gx," she wrote in a caption.

Shelton's journey started with his first number-one country hit, "Austin" in 2001, so the #30 ranking belonging to "Texas" is such a full-circle moment for the winningest Coach in The Voice's history.

However, Shelton still has a long way to go to topple the legendary George Strait. The country legend has a jaw-dropping 44 Billboard #1 country hits on his resume (60 when counting non-Billboard charts).

Blake Shelton calls Gwen Stefani his "best friend"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

RELATED: Adam Levine Asked Blake Shelton If He'd Gone "Too Far" with a Joke on The Voice

During an April 2024 interview with our friends at Access Hollywood, Shelton revealed the "key" to his successful marriage to Stefani, and he said the sweetest thing about her.

"She's my best friend, that's the best way I know to say it," he confessed. "It's not something that we really have to think about, it's just there and we have fun with it. Maybe that's the key, we have so much fun together."

He continued, "Whether having a cup of coffee in the morning, or watching a movie, or performing in an arena somewhere, you know, we literally have so much fun together," Shelton said.